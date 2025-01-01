Build AI-Ready Data Architectures with MongoDB and Hasura

Building modern digital ecosystems often comes with significant challenges, including data sprawl and security risks—especially as the demand for faster code releases intensifies.

In this technical deep-dive webinar, we’ll show you how MongoDB’s cutting-edge architecture, combined with Hasura’s powerful data access engine, provides a robust solution for enterprises dealing with these challenges. With production-ready APIs on top of MongoDB Atlas and external data sources available in seconds, this seamless integration allows your apps to fetch the data they need—quickly, securely, and accurately—regardless of its type or location.

You’ll also discover how MongoDB’s native security capabilities are bolstered by Hasura’s sophisticated Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), providing granular, policy-driven access to ensure that sensitive data is only visible to the right users—at the right time, in the right context. What you’ll learn:

Configuration-Driven Development: Streamline your development process by replacing complex code with declarative metadata, significantly reducing risk and enhancing governance.

Instant Data Access Layer: Deploy production-ready APIs on MongoDB Atlas in seconds—accelerating time-to-market and eliminating long deployment cycles.

Universal Data Access: Simplify your data architecture with a unified access layer across multiple Atlas instances, enabling seamless data integration and collaboration across diverse sources.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Strengthen data protection by combining MongoDB’s native security features with Hasura’s advanced RBAC/ABAC controls and field-level entitlements, ensuring secure and compliant data access at every level.