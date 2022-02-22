How to build an app at Facebook-scale in 2022

Tanmai is the co-founder of Hasura. He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span react, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.

About the Host

Karthik Ranganathan

CTO and Co-Founder

Karthik received his BS and MS in CS from IIT-M and UT Austin. Karthik was one of the original database engineers at Facebook responsible for building distributed databases such as Cassandra and HBase. He is an Apache HBase committer, and also an early contributor to Cassandra, before it was open-sourced by Facebook. He is now a Co-Founder & the CTO at YugaByte, the company behind the open source YugaByte DB project that is bringing together NoSQL and SQL in a single globally distributed database.

