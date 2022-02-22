hasura-con-22

Catch the HasuraCon’22 Recordings

Check out our product announcements from HasuraCon’22

Hasura Hosts Yugabyte

How to build an app at Facebook-scale in 2022

Join Tanmai Gopal, Co-founder, and CEO of Hasura, and Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and Co-founder of Yugabyte as they explore how we would use modern databases and application development at the “edge” to approach product development today.
The nature of application development has changed drastically in the last 10 years. Building an application that can scale to massive usage, without requiring infrastructure and data expertise and yet being able to iterate and ship rapidly, seems within our grasp. Join Tanmai Gopal, Co-founder, and CEO of Hasura, and Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and Co-founder of Yugabyte as they explore how we would use modern databases and application development at the “edge” to approach product development today.
In this session we’ll discuss:
  • What properties do we want from a modern database?
  • From server-side development to building at the “edge”.
  • How databases are evolving to keep up with the requirements of modern developers: developer experience, preventing lock-in, scaling from tens to millions of transactions per second, reliability as a built-in feature.
Tanmai Gopal
About the Host
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder and CEO
Tanmai is the co-founder of Hasura. He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span react, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.
Karthik Ranganathan
About the Host
Karthik Ranganathan
CTO and Co-Founder
Karthik received his BS and MS in CS from IIT-M and UT Austin. Karthik was one of the original database engineers at Facebook responsible for building distributed databases such as Cassandra and HBase. He is an Apache HBase committer, and also an early contributor to Cassandra, before it was open-sourced by Facebook. He is now a Co-Founder & the CTO at YugaByte, the company behind the open source YugaByte DB project that is bringing together NoSQL and SQL in a single globally distributed database.
