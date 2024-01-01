Instant GraphQL Backend Stack for Node.js with Hasura

If you have ever built a GraphQL server in any of the Node.js frameworks, you would have come across various steps before exposing the API endpoint in GraphQL. Among all the repetitive steps, writing resolvers in GraphQL is the most time consuming, is a heavy lift and is something you keep fiddling with as the API changes. Optimizing for performance is a huge concern for production readiness. How do you escape this loop of writing a lot of boilerplate code and optimizing for performance and security?