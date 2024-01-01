Instant GraphQL Backend Stack for Node.js with Hasura

If you have ever built a GraphQL server in any of the Node.js frameworks, you would have come across various steps before exposing the API endpoint in GraphQL. Among all the repetitive steps, writing resolvers in GraphQL is the most time consuming, is a heavy lift and is something you keep fiddling with as the API changes. Optimizing for performance is a huge concern for production readiness. How do you escape this loop of writing a lot of boilerplate code and optimizing for performance and security?
What you will learn
- You will learn about GraphQL server tooling in Node.js, compiler vs resolver approach and why you actually shouldn't manually build CRUD APIs.
- You will come across performance implications of implementing a GraphQL server and how Hasura solves for performance with some benchmarks to showcase the difference between the two approaches.
- A demo of how Hasura auto-generates a CRUD GraphQL API on Postgres, and contrasting this approach with the boilerplate involved in hand-writing resolvers.
- How you can re-use an existing GraphQL API in Node.js with Hasura & also write the most lightweight business logic code to support the auto-generated CRUD GraphQL API.
Whatever your preferred backend language or framework, this webinar will be helpful to engineers who are spending a non-trivial effort on building, optimizing and operating data APIs.
Who should attend this session?
- You want to accelerate your API creation journey.
- You want to expose a GraphQL API (possibly with Node.js)
- You want a high performance API, REST or GraphQL.
Agenda
- Overview of GraphQL Server tooling with Node.js
- Compiler vs Resolver approach to building a GraphQL API
- Demo:
- - Instantly build subgraphs with Hasura
- - Boilerplate CRUD API with Node.js
- Performance implications with benchmarks
