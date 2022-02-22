Learn how to use Instant GraphQL APIs with Hasura & CockroachDB
Developers don’t want to spend weeks or months writing the APIs and building, scaling, and securing the API server infrastructure. They want instant and secure GraphQL APIs. That’s what Hasura gives them.
In this webinar we’ll discuss how to use Hasura with CockroachDB to build faster. It will be a free flowing conversation but we plan to demonstrate:
How to get fast, resilient, and secure APIs on CockroachDB data
How to prototype GraphQL and REST APIs on top of CockroachDB
This integration with Hasura has been one of the most requested integrations from our community. We hope this conversation helps demonstrate how you can use Hasura with CockroachDB to speed up development.
David Meleney
Senior Product Manager at Hasura
Dikshant Adhikari
Product Manager at Cockroach Labs
Jeff Carlson
Senior Manager, Sales Engineering at Cockroach Labs