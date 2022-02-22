IconThe days of DIY APIs are done – get on the GraphQL edge. Register Now
Hasura EventsAll Events

Learn how to use Instant GraphQL APIs with Hasura & CockroachDB

  • Developers don’t want to spend weeks or months writing the APIs and building, scaling, and securing the API server infrastructure. They want instant and secure GraphQL APIs. That’s what Hasura gives them.

    In this webinar we’ll discuss how to use Hasura with CockroachDB to build faster. It will be a free flowing conversation but we plan to demonstrate:
  • Tick
    How to get fast, resilient, and secure APIs on CockroachDB data
  • Tick
    How to prototype GraphQL and REST APIs on top of CockroachDB
  • This integration with Hasura has been one of the most requested integrations from our community. We hope this conversation helps demonstrate how you can use Hasura with CockroachDB to speed up development.

VIEW RECORDINGVIEW RECORDING

Loading...
Presented by
David Meleney
David Meleney
Senior Product Manager at Hasura
Dikshant Adhikari
Dikshant Adhikari
Product Manager at Cockroach Labs
Jeff Carlson
Jeff Carlson
Senior Manager, Sales Engineering at Cockroach Labs

Similar Events

A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
View Recordingright arrow
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
View Recordingright arrow
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...