Rise of the Supergraph: Agile and modular GraphQL
The Brief

What you will learn

A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.

Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.

In this interactive discussion, Hasura Field CTO, Sandip Devarkonda will lead a discussion on:
  • Why enterprises need a data supergraph
  • Core principles of a supergraph architecture
  • How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
  • Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
When you should consider a supergraph:
  • Microservices proliferation leads to a complex landscape of APIs with different conventions
  • Building and maintaining multiple APIs is expensive and time-consuming
  • Data integration and orchestration becomes a major challenge as the number of microservices grows
