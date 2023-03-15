IconData + API Days. The smoothest path to becoming a data-first organization. Register Now
Hasura EventsAll Events

Securing your API with Hasura

Securing your applications and infrastructure is crucial in today's digital landscape. In this webinar, we'll explore the best practices for securing your APIs, including how to protect against common security threats and implement best practices for data protection.
videoWebinar
timeMar 15, 2023
time10:00AM PST
We'll cover a range of topics, including:
  • Tick
    Data Security Principles
    1. Risk Management: balancing security and effort
    2. Goal Setting: choosing among data confidentiality, data integrity, and data availability
    3. Defense-In-Depth: layered security architecture
    4. Simplicity: minimize attack surface by minimizing complexity
    5. Least Privilege: minimize attack surface by minimizing authority
  • Tick
    Different Threat Types
    1. Including deep queries, recursive queries, unbounded queries, malicious queries, and batch requests
  • Tick
    Tools for Mitigating Risk
    1. Hasura API Limits
    2. Hasura Authorization
    3. Hasura Allow Lists
    4. Hasura REST endpoints
  • Whether you're deploying Hasura for the first time or are a seasoned pro, this webinar will provide valuable insights into how to ensure that your APIs are secure and that you are protected against common security threats. Join us to learn how to leverage Hasura to build secure APIs that reduce your organizational risk.

REGISTERREGISTER

Loading...
Presented by
David Ventimiglia
David Ventimiglia
Manager, Solutions Engineering at Hasura

Similar Events

A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
View Recordingright arrow
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
View Recordingright arrow
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...