Securing your API with Hasura
Securing your applications and infrastructure is crucial in today's digital landscape. In this webinar, we'll explore the best practices for securing your APIs, including how to protect against common security threats and implement best practices for data protection.
Webinar
Mar 15, 2023
10:00AM PST
We'll cover a range of topics, including:
Data Security Principles
- Risk Management: balancing security and effort
- Goal Setting: choosing among data confidentiality, data integrity, and data availability
- Defense-In-Depth: layered security architecture
- Simplicity: minimize attack surface by minimizing complexity
- Least Privilege: minimize attack surface by minimizing authority
Different Threat Types
- Including deep queries, recursive queries, unbounded queries, malicious queries, and batch requests
Tools for Mitigating Risk
- Hasura API Limits
- Hasura Authorization
- Hasura Allow Lists
- Hasura REST endpoints
Whether you're deploying Hasura for the first time or are a seasoned pro, this webinar will provide valuable insights into how to ensure that your APIs are secure and that you are protected against common security threats. Join us to learn how to leverage Hasura to build secure APIs that reduce your organizational risk.