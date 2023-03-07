Join us for the 31st edition of The Hasura Community Call
Hasura EventsAll Events

Combining Snowflake and PostgreSQL to build low-latency apps on historical data insights

videoWebinar
timeMar 07, 2023
time9:30AM PST
  • Snowflake’s new Hybrid Tables feature is designed to let customers build transactional apps directly on Snowflake. However, in some situations, users might prefer to sync Snowflake data to a dedicated transactional database like PostgreSQL for their low-latency workloads. In this webinar, we will show how you can surface historical insights from Snowflake via a transactional PostgreSQL layer to power real-time personalization in your apps. We will demo how Hasura and data APIs radically simplify this analytical + transactional architecture.

    In our live eCommerce demo, we will use Snowflake as the customer system of record, with a batch ML model that continually calculates and updates the customer fraud risk score. We use Hasura to efficiently sync the select customer information to PostgreSQL as a speed layer. The fraud risk score in PostgreSQL is then processed via business logic to customize the user experience in real time. For e.g. show special promos for low-risk customers or disable credit eligibility for high-risk customers.
  • Tick
    Common use cases of “translytical” workloads
  • Tick
    Making intelligent real-time decisions based on insights from historical data
  • Tick
    Advantage of using data APIs to fetch information from a data warehouse
  • Tick
    Using Hasura to orchestrate the workflow

REGISTERREGISTER

Loading...
Presented by
Smit Shah
Smit Shah
Director, Technical Evangelism at Hasura

Similar Events

A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
View Recordingright arrow
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
View Recordingright arrow
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...