All Events
Rise of the Supergraph: An Architecture Roundtable - APAC
A roundtable discussion with industry peers on the rise of the supergraph architecture in the modern enterprise – the what, why, and how.
We are limiting participation to 20-25 people to keep this interactive and encourage peer-peer conversations. RSVP now!
Webinar
OCT 24, 2023
11:30 AM SGT
A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.
Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.
In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will lead a discussion on:
Why enterprises need a data supergraph
Core principles of a supergraph architecture
How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
Presented by
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
