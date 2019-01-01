An intro to Hasura Cloud with a live Q&A

A guided tour of an application powered by the Hasura GraphQL Engine on Hasura Cloud.
Description
Watch some key Hasura features in action:
Remote Schemas: seamlessly incorporate data from outside GraphQL services
Scheduled Event Triggers: automate routine tasks such as daily summary emails
Actions: powerful customizable extensions to your GraphQL Engine
Run GraphQL queries
View analytics & metrics
Manage team members
Learn about advanced features provided by Hasura Cloud:
Powerful analytics dashboards for performance monitoring & troubleshooting
Enhanced security with API limits and allow lists
Regression test suite tools
ABOUT THE Presenter
Allison Kunz
Allison is a Solutions Engineer at Hasura, conference speaker, and technical instructor. Previously, she specialized in GraphQL-powered applications for both web and mobile. Her cat, Java, is known for unannounced participation in Zoom meetings.