ShipFast on AWS with the Hasura API Platform

Connect a sample front-end consumer banking application to Hasura-generated backend GraphQL and REST APIs.
Generate Hasura GraphQL APIs and connect them to RDS Postgres for transactional workloads and Athena, fronting S3, for analytical workloads.
Spin up AWS Cognito for API authentication
Connect Hasura to AWS Cognito and implement rich authorization policies.
Add custom business logic using AWS Lambda
Connect to data from external REST services through a federated Hasura API endpoint.
End with a fully functional banking application that populates consumer banking data, stock information, and cryptocurrency prices.