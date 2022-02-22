IconData + API Days. The smoothest path to becoming a data-first organization. Register Now
#ShipFast on AWS with the Hasura API Platform

In this AWS Workshop, Sr. Hasura Solutions Architect, Jimmy Gomatos will dive into how to quickly connect API consumers, like an application front-end, to data hosted in a variety of services in AWS.
  London - 30th MAR, 2023 (11AM - 3PM GMT)
  New York - 5th APR, 2023 (10AM - 3PM EST)

In just a few hours, we will create a fully functional backend application from scratch with an authorization engine, permissions roles, and custom business logic.
During this session, you will:
    Connect a sample front-end consumer banking application to Hasura-generated backend GraphQL and REST APIs.
    Generate Hasura GraphQL APIs and connect them to RDS Postgres for transactional workloads and Athena, fronting S3, for analytical workloads.
    Spin up AWS Cognito for API authentication
    Connect Hasura to AWS Cognito and implement rich authorization policies.
    Add custom business logic using AWS Lambda
    Connect to data from external REST services through a federated Hasura API endpoint.
    End with a fully functional banking application that populates consumer banking data, stock information, and cryptocurrency prices.
    We are a founding member of the GraphQL foundation. Hasura has quickly become the leading developer data access company. We are headquartered in San Francisco with employees distributed globally.

Jimmy Gomatos
Sr. Solutions Architect, Hasura

