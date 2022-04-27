How to Write a Great Talk Proposal

Join Anjana Vakil, Senior Dev Advocate at Hasura for a workshop on how to come up with a conference talk and learn the key ideas that make a proposal stand out!
Apr 27, 2022
08:00 AM PT
Coming up with a conference talk idea and crafting a strong proposal can be challenging, especially if you haven't done it before. Anjana Vakil is a senior dev advocate and most of her job involves speaking at conferences across the world. Join her for a hands-on workshop where she will teach you the methods involved in crafting your own talk proposal.
Whether you’re curious about proposing a talk at a conference but aren't sure where to start or what makes a good CFP submission, or you just want a sounding board to bounce some ideas off of, this is for you!
In this session we’ll discuss:
Choosing a topic to speak about
Writing a great CFP submission
Creating a talk outline & timeline
Writing a speaker bio
About the Host
Anjana Vakil
Senior Developer Advocate
A chronically curious teacher-turned-developer, Anjana spreads the joy of coding at events worldwide. She’s a Senior Developer Advocate at Hasura and alumna of the Recurse Center & Outreachy.