How to Write a Great Talk Proposal

Show description

Coming up with a conference talk idea and crafting a strong proposal can be challenging, especially if you haven't done it before. Anjana Vakil is a senior dev advocate and most of her job involves speaking at conferences across the world. Join her for a hands-on workshop where she will teach you the methods involved in crafting your own talk proposal.



Whether you’re curious about proposing a talk at a conference but aren't sure where to start or what makes a good CFP submission, or you just want a sounding board to bounce some ideas off of, this is for you!

In this session we’ll discuss: