Hasura 2.0: Now with SQL Server support & REST Endpoints.
Connect to multiple databases
Commercial support for new databases, including SQL Server and Google BigQuery
Generate REST APIs
Create GraphQL and REST APIs from one configuration
Hasura Cloud & AWS VPC Peering
Connect your on-prem or private cloud to Hasura Cloud to create private, secure connectivity to your existing data
Enhanced Authorization
Introducing the first GraphQL Gateway, providing authorization for all your GraphQL APIs, not just the ones created in Hasura