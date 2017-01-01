Build custom chatbots in minutes

Save time by cloning any of the boilerplates below. They give you:

Sample code with APIs/callbacks wired up Connected to database APIs to store state Instant git-push to deploy on a free Hasura cluster with an SSL-enabled domain

These are not SaaS products, but your own custom project on the cloud! You can modify and extend these templates to suit your unique use-cases.

Once you build an awesome chatbot, publish it to Hasura hub and help others build on top of what you ' ve done!