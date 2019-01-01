You may publish Projects while using /hub. You are solely responsible for the content of the Projects, and for any harm resulting from, any Projects that you publish via /hub. Hasura is not responsible for any misuse of the Projects you publish via /hub.

Hasura has the right (though not the obligation) to refuse or remove any Projects published by You that, in our sole discretion, violates any Hasura terms or policies.

In consideration of You agreeing to be bound by these Additional Terms, You grant Hasura a revocable, royalty free, non-exclusive, non-transferable, global, limited license to store, parse, and display Your Project, and make incidental copies as necessary pursuant to the use of /hub. This includes the right to copy the Project and make backups; show it to You and other Users; parse it into a search index or otherwise analyze it.

Should you publish any Projects using /hub, You grant each User that uses Your Project a nonexclusive, worldwide license to use Your Project on the Hasura Platform.

You may grant such license (which shall, at the minimum grant the rights specified in the previous paragraph) by adopting a suitable license. Should you choose to adopt such a license it must be added when publishing Your Project on /hub.

The aforesaid license shall also be displayed on Your Project page on/hub.