The following terms (“Additional Terms”) together with the Agreement governs your access to the Hub service located at https://platform.hasura.io/hub
(“/hub”) which is an Additional Service provided by Hasura. These Additional Terms shall form part of the Agreement on your acceptance of them.
Any capitalized terms not specifically defined herein shall have the meaning provided to them in the Agreement.
Publishing Projects on /hub:
- You may publish Projects while using /hub. You are solely responsible for the content of the Projects, and for any harm resulting from, any Projects that you publish via /hub. Hasura is not responsible for any misuse of the Projects you publish via /hub.
- Hasura has the right (though not the obligation) to refuse or remove any Projects published by You that, in our sole discretion, violates any Hasura terms or policies.
- License Grant to /hub:
In consideration of You agreeing to be bound by these Additional Terms, You grant Hasura a revocable, royalty free, non-exclusive, non-transferable, global, limited license to store, parse, and display Your Project, and make incidental copies as necessary pursuant to the use of /hub. This includes the right to copy the Project and make backups; show it to You and other Users; parse it into a search index or otherwise analyze it.
- License Grant to other Users:
Should you publish any Projects using /hub, You grant each User that uses Your Project a nonexclusive, worldwide license to use Your Project on the Hasura Platform.
You may grant such license (which shall, at the minimum grant the rights specified in the previous paragraph) by adopting a suitable license. Should you choose to adopt such a license it must be added when publishing Your Project on /hub.
The aforesaid license shall also be displayed on Your Project page on/hub.
- Using Projects published on /hub:
Should you desire to make use of a Project that has been published on /hub you expressly agree that you shall be bound by terms of the license specified in Clause 1 (iv) above.
You shall, on demand, indemnify and hold Hasura, its management, directors, employees, representatives and agents, harmless for any claims, losses or damages arising from a breach of any of your covenants, undertakings or representations under these Additional Terms.