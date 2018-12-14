These Hasura Platform Terms of Service (the “Terms” or the “Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between Hasura, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“Hasura”, “we”, or “us”) and you, a user of Hasura Services. By accessing, using, or downloading Hasura Services you agree to follow and be bound by these Terms. Please note these Hasura Platform Terms of Service will take precedence in case of any conflict between these Terms, Website Terms of Use
, and Privacy Policy
.
In order to access, use, or download Hasura Services, you must be legally capable of entering in to a binding contract under the laws of the country and/or state to which you are subject to. If you are entering into this agreement on behalf of a company or other legal entity, you represent that you have the authority to bind such entity and its affiliates to these terms and conditions, in which case the terms “you” or “your” shall refer to such entity and its affiliates. If you do not have such authority, or if you do not agree with these terms and conditions, you must not accept this agreement and may not use the Hasura Services.
PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION/JURY TRIAL WAIVER PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.