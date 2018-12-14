In order to access, use, or download Hasura Services, you must be legally capable of entering in to a binding contract under the laws of the country and/or state to which you are subject to. If you are entering into this agreement on behalf of a company or other legal entity, you represent that you have the authority to bind such entity and its affiliates to these terms and conditions, in which case the terms “you” or “your” shall refer to such entity and its affiliates. If you do not have such authority, or if you do not agree with these terms and conditions, you must not accept this agreement and may not use the Hasura Services.

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION/JURY TRIAL WAIVER PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.

Definitions “Account” means the specific user account created by you with Hasura to access Hasura Platform. “Content” means any information including any software code, data files, written text, graphics, message, audio file, video file, or such information stored or arranged in any format whatsoever that are either uploaded or entered into any Project in your Account or is accessed or created through your use of Hasura Services. “End User” means the persons and/or entities to whom you provide a specific service, functionality or deliverable based on your use of the Hasura Services. “Hasura API” means a specific set of software code deployed by Hasura that execute a standard type or sets of functionality. “Hasura Platform” or (“Platform”) means a cloud-based computing platform that monitors and manages the individual Hasura APIs and includes either the Hasura Kubernetes Platform or the Pro Tier. “Hasura Services” or( “Services” ) means the services that Hasura renders through its website including the Hasura Kubernetes Platform, the Pro Tier, and the Hasura APIs and includes any Additional Service on acceptance of the Additional Terms relating thereto. “Hasura Hosting Server” means the servers on which the Pro Tier is hosted and the servers on which Projects created on Pro Tier will be hosted. “Hasura Kubernetes Platform” means a version of Hasura Platform that can be installed on any Kubernetes cluster. “Fees” shall mean such fees as applicable for your use of the Hasura Services, irrespective of whether you have an Account with us. “Other Hosting Server” means the servers on which you store your hardware and software resources including the Content when you use Hasura Kubernetes Platform. “Project” means the project created by you through your Account using Hasura Services. “Pro Tier” means a version of the Hasura Platform that is hosted by Hasura. “Subscription Plan” means the subscription plan for a Project which are set out here “Use” , “Using” or “Used” means to directly or indirectly activate the processing capabilities of the Hasura Platform and the Hasura APIs. “User” means any person that uses the Hasura Services. “User API” means a set of software code that you have developed that connects with and performs actions in conjunction with the Hasura Platform.

Account Set-Up If you wish to access our Platform through Pro Tier, then you will be asked to create an Account. In order to create an Account, you will be required to provide us with your as your, e-mail address, GitHub Id and or Google Id for the purpose of user registration, identification and account verification. This information will be collected, stored, and processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You must provide accurate and complete registration information at the time of Account set up. You are responsible for the security of your passwords and for any use of your Account. If you become aware of any unauthorized use of your password or of your Account, you agree to notify Hasura immediately by sending an email to [email protected] You are not required to create an Account if you are only using the Kubernetes Platform.

Project Creation After you establish your Account, you will be required to create a separate Project or Projects based on the different Subscription Plans available to you. Based on whether you are creating Projects using the Hasura Kubernetes Platform or the Pro Tier, Hasura will set up and deploy an instance of the Hasura Platform on the hosting server(s), which may be either Hasura Hosting Servers or Other Hosting Servers, as applicable. If you are installing and using the Hasura Kubernetes Platform, you agree to provide the necessary permits and access rights required by Hasura to install and access the Hasura Platform on Other Hosting Servers.

Platform Access and License Grant Platform Access: Subject to the terms of this Agreement, Hasura grants you a revocable, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable access to the Platform. Except for this limited grant of access, Hasura does not grant you any other right to the Platform. Hasura API Subject to the terms of this Agreement, Hasura grants you a revocable, royalty free, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, global, limited license to use Hasura APIs. Except for the limited license set out herein, Hasura grants you no other license or right to the Hasura APIs. The Hasura Platform and any Hasura API may contain third party materials that are subject to separate licensing terms. By Using the Hasura Platform and the Hasura APIs, you agree to be bound by those separate license terms. It is your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the terms governing the access and use of such third-party material. The links to such licenses can be found at here . Open source software components are used by and in the Hasura Platform and Hasura API and that are released under open source license(s) constitute separate agreement(s). To the limited extent that the licenses governing any such open source components expressly supersedes the terms herein, such open source licenses govern your agreement with Hasura for the use of such components. The links to the licenses governing the open source components used or included in the Hasura Platform are set out at here .

Restrictions Use the Hasura Platform, Hasura APIs or Hasura Services for any illegal purpose or in a manner that it violates any law or rights of any other person. Use the Hasura Services to “mine” bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Permit Use of the Hasura Platform, Hasura APIs or Hasura Services in a manner not authorized by this Agreement. Disassemble, decompile, unlock, reverse engineer, or decode the Hasura Platform and Hasura APIs in any manner or create any derivative works based of the Hasura Platform. Re-sell, grant any rights under this Agreement to any third party or lease, time-share, lend or rent Hasura Platform and Hasura APIs. Copy any features, functions or user interfaces of the Hasura Platform and Hasura APIs. Introduce any malicious code, virus, malware, or any other material that disrupts, slows down or causes the Hasura Platform or any Hasura API to malfunction. Use Hasura Platform, Hasura APIs or the Hasura Services to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, update or share any information that (A) belongs to any other person and to which You do not have any right to; (B) is grossly harmful, harassing, blasphemous defamatory, obscene, pornographic, pedophilic, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically objectionable, disparaging, relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling, or otherwise unlawful in any manner whatever; (C) harms minors in any manner (D) infringes any patent, trademark, copyright or other proprietary rights; (E) violates any law which is in force (F) deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of such messages or communicates any information which is grossly offensive or menacing in nature (G) impersonates another person (H) threatens the unity, integrity, defense, security or sovereignty of India, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order or causes incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence or prevents investigation of any offence or is insulting any other nation. Hasura has granted the limited access to Hasura Platform and limited license to Hasura APIs to you and it does not sell them. As between Hasura and you, Hasura owns all right, title and interest in and to such Hasura Platform and Hasura APIs, and any intellectual property rights associated with it. You shall not:

Hasura Services As part of the Hasura Services, you will be able to access and use a layer of computing infrastructure that helps in the setting up and building of software and web-based applications. The specific details of these services can be found in the product description which is available here. You acknowledge that Hasura is in no manner responsible for any disruptions or delay caused to Hasura Services due to use of any User API. You are solely responsible for ensuring that your User APIs perform as desired by you when used in conjunction with the Hasura Platform and Hasura is not responsible in any manner if your User APIs do not achieve the desired results or function in a desired manner. Your use of Hasura Services is dependent on your access of Hasura Platform (including the underlying open source software components as set out in these Terms), and other Content that are stored on the Hasura Hosting Servers or Other Hosting Servers. Hasura takes no responsibility towards any defect, discrepancy, down time, bug, error or other inaccuracy in rendering of the Hasura Services that is not directly, proximately and solely attributable to the improper functioning of the Hasura Platform when properly set up and used in a Hasura defined and approved computing environment. In particular, you acknowledge that the Hasura Hosting Server and Other Hosting Server is governed by terms set out by the respective third party that owns and/or manages the Hasura Hosting Server and Other Hosting Server and that Hasura has no control over the functionalities, speed, uptime or accuracy of the Hosting Server. We shall not be responsible for rectifying any problems and issues (a) relating to your Use of the Hasura Platform and/or Hasura Services; or (b) with the functioning of the software application that you have developed on the Hasura Platform, and which are attributable or related to (a) the improper functioning of the Hosting Server; or (b) any bug, error, discrepancy or down-time in the open source software components Hasura uses. You further agree and acknowledge that Hasura will not be responsible for any bug, error, discrepancy, down-time or inaccuracy caused to the Hasura Services on account of your use of the User API or any Content.

Proprietary Rights and Non-Exclusivity You acknowledge and agree that Hasura (or its licensors as the case may be) own all legal right, title and interest in Hasura Platform and all Hasura APIs including but not limited to any ideas, concepts, inventions, systems, platforms, interfaces, tools, utilities, user interface, algorithms, logic, formulae, scripts, work flows, processes, software, methodologies, databases know-how, trade secrets and other technology and information including any and all intellectual property rights that exist therein, whether registered or not, and wherever in the world they may exist. Hasura collects and maintains a record of the usage of the Hasura Services by You and/or the End Users to store, analyze and use any data relating to their Use of the Hasura Services. To this end, Hasura shall record the number, type, frequency or other information regarding type and manner of Your/the End Users use of the Hasura Services. You acknowledge and agree that this right of Hasura is a legitimate one and is necessary for Hasura to properly compute various technical and commercial parameters and you will obtain the necessary consents from End Users in order for Hasura to collect, store, use and analyze this data. In the event such collection, storage, usage or analysis of such data is regulated by applicable law and/or other specific agreements, you agree that you will enter into the requisite agreements with Hasura in order to facilitate this process. You agree that Hasura retains all legal rights, title and interest in this information and the related database as well as in any record, report or analysis generated by Hasura from such information and database under this Section. You further agree that Hasura may use the aggregated data relating to use of the Hasura Services by all its End Users for improving the efficiency of the Hasura Services or for any other purpose that it deems fit. For the avoidance of doubt, Hasura will not access your Content as part of its monitoring of your/the End Users use and/or the functioning of the Hasura Services. You can find a list of the types of information collected by Hasura in the Hasura Privacy Policy which can be accessed here This Agreement is a non-exclusive arrangement. There is no prohibition or restriction on Hasura to provide the same or substantially similar rights as set out in this Agreement to any other person.

Content and User APIs ensuring protection of intellectual property rights residing in such Content and User API. ensuring that your Content or User API does not violate the any law or regulation, or any right (including intellectual property right) of any person. ensuring that any Personal Data of your End User is collected, stored, or processed in accordance with the applicable laws and only shared with Hasura upon written consent of the End User and Hasura, or if required by law. You own all rights and title in the Content and the User APIs that you create. Therefore, you are solely responsible for all Content and User API that are generated, accessed or stored in any Project in your Account. Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to: By storing, accessing or using the Content on or through the Hasura Services you give Hasura a worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to reproduce, adapt, modify, translate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute such Content for the sole purpose of enabling Hasura to render Hasura Services. The storage functionality for Content and User APIs is provided to you on an “as-is where-is basis” and Hasura does not take any responsibility for the security of such Content or any User API which are stored on the Hosting Servers. If Hasura receives a take-down notice for any Content shared or uploaded by you, it shall take reasonable steps to determine the basis for such notice. If Hasura concludes that it is legally obligated to comply with such request or that it is appropriate for Hasura to comply with such request, it may, in its sole and absolute discretion, remove such Content and provide written intimation to you of it. You will not be entitled to challenge Hasura’s determination in this regard and Hasura will not have any liability to you as result of taking down Content in accordance with this Section. The same principle also applies if Hasura receives any injunction order from a competent authority or court that requires that the use of any User API cease either temporarily or permanently. Hasura reserves right to take any action, including terminating your access to Hasura Services if you upload or share Content that violates a third-party’s intellectual property rights.

Fees You will be liable to pay fees (“Fees”) corresponding to the Subscription Plan opted by you. The Fees as set out here will be billed monthly and will be based on your usage of the Pro Tier. All Fees are non-refundable. Non-Payment: If you fail to pay the Fees in a timely manner, Hasura reserves its right to terminate this relationship and you will not have any access to Hasura Services, Hasura API or Hasura Platform.

Termination Termination for Cause: If you breach your obligations under this Agreement, Hasura reserves right to terminate this Agreement and your access to your Account. Termination for Convenience: Either party may terminate this Agreement. You may follow the termination process, by clicking on the “delete” button on your dashboard. Hasura may terminate this Agreement by sending you an email notification. You may port your Projects before the termination. Your Account and your access to your Account will be terminated. You will have to pay any outstanding dues. Consequences of Termination:

Copyright Infringement/DMCA Notice Your physical or electronic signature; Identification of the copyrighted work(s) that you claim to have been infringed; Identification of the material on our services that you claim is infringing and that you request us to remove; Sufficient information to permit us to locate such material; Your address, telephone number, and e-mail address; A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the objectionable material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or under the law; and A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are either the owner of the copyright that has allegedly been infringed or that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner. Hasura Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Takedown Notices [email protected] , HASURA, INC. Attn: Hasura, Inc.; 3260 Hillview Ave., Palo Alto, CA – 94304. You acknowledge that for us to be authorized to take down any content, your DMCA takedown notice must comply with all the requirements of this Section. Please note that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any misrepresentation of material fact (falsities) in a written notification automatically subjects the complaining party to liability for any damages, costs and attorney's fees incurred by us in connection with the written notification and allegation of copyright infringement. If you believe that any content on our Platform violate your copyright, and wish to have the allegedly infringing material removed, the following information in the form of a written notification (pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(c) (“DMCA Takedown Notice”) must be provided to our designated Copyright Agent. It is our policy to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers.

Additional Features From time to time we may release additional features of the Hasura Services. Use of these features may be subject to payment of fees and other additional terms as prescribed by Hasura. To use such additional features in the Hasura Services, you are required to abide by such additional terms and pay fees, as applicable. In the event of any conflict between these Terms and the additional terms, these Terms will take precedence. Additional terms can be found here in the section titled Hasura Platform.

Disclaimers YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES, HASURA PLATFORM OR ANY HASURA API IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT THE HASURA SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTY FOR MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. HASURA DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE HASURA SERVICES WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR THAT ITS OPERATION WILL BE SECURE, ERROR FREE OR UNINTERRUPTED. YOU HAVE CHOSEN TO USE THE HASURA SERVICES ON YOUR OWN VOLITION AND HASURA BEARS NO RESPONSIBILITY AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF HASURA SERVICES. HASURA WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOSS OF ANY DATA WHETHER FROM YOUR COMPUTER OR THE HOSTING SERVER, DUE TO USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES. HASURA HAS NO CONTROL OVER THE CONTENT UPLOADED OR GENERATED BY YOU IN YOUR USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES. HASURA UNDERTAKES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS THAT YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON MAY SUFFER DUE TO ANY CONTENT UPLOADED OR GENERATED BY YOUR USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES. HASURA HAS NO CONTROL OVER THE USE THAT ANY THIRD-PARTY MAY PUT TO ANY CONTENT THAT IS SHARED BY YOU ON THE HASURA SERVICES.

Indemnity To the maximum extent permitted by law, You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Hasura and its directors, officers, employees and agents from and against any and all claims, actions, suits or proceedings, as well as any and all losses, liabilities, damages, costs and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or accruing from (i) Your use of the Hasura Services in violation of this Agreement or any applicable laws or regulations, and (ii) any third party claims arising out of or relating to Your Use of the Hasura Services. YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT HASURA, ITS REPRESENTATIVES, AND LICENSORS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU UNDER ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL CONSEQUENTIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES THAT MAY BE INCURRED BY YOU BY USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES, INCLUDING ANY LOSS OF DATA, WHETHER OR NOT HASURA OR ITS REPRESENTATIVES HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF OR SHOULD HAVE BEEN AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF ANY SUCH LOSSES ARISING.

Limitation of Liability To the maximum extent permitted by law, Hasura shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, special or exemplary damages, or damages for loss of profits, including fees not received as a result of malfunction of the platform, whether directly or indirectly, or any loss of data, use, good-will, or other intangible losses based on contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise. In no event shall Hasura’s total liability for all claims related to the services or this agreement exceed the greater of one hundred dollars ($100.00) or any amounts paid to Hasura by you in the six (6) months prior to the event giving rise to the claim.

Governing Law, Arbitration, and Jurisdiction All matters relating to your access to, or use of, our Platform and Hasura API shall be governed by U.S. federal law or the laws of the State of Delaware. Any dispute, claim or controversy arising out of or relating to these Terms and Conditions, including the determination of the scope or applicability of these Terms and Conditions to arbitrate, shall be determined by arbitration in the State of Delaware before one arbitrator. The arbitration shall be administered by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) under the Commercial Arbitration Rules and Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes then in effect for the AAA, except as provided herein. Judgment on the Award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. ANY ARBITRATION UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SHALL TAKE PLACE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS. THE PARTIES AGREE THAT THEY ARE WAIVING THEIR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN CLASS ACTION. This clause shall not preclude parties from seeking provisional remedies in aid of arbitration from a court of appropriate jurisdiction. You may not access, download, use, or export the information, software, products or services contained on this website in violation of U.S. export laws or regulations, or in violation of any applicable local laws or regulations.

Modifications Hasura reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify this Agreement at any time. In the event, we modify this Agreement, such modifications shall be binding on you only upon your acceptance of the modified Agreement. We will inform you about the modifications via email or comparable means within 15 days of such modification. We will also post the modified version on this page. Your continued use of the Platform and the Hasura API shall constitute your consent to such changes. Hasura may change, modify, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Hasura Services at any time without notice or liability.

No Assignment This Agreement is only for your benefit only. You shall have no right to assign this Agreement or any benefits or obligation hereunder to any other party or legal entity. Any attempted assignment shall be void.

Force Majeure Neither you or us shall be obliged to perform any of its obligations herein if either you or us is prevented from doing so by a situation of force majeure. “Force majeure” events shall include events beyond the reasonable control of either you or us including acts of God, acts of government, acts of nature, strikes or riots.

Severability In the event any provisions of these Terms are found to be contrary to any law or regulation of an administrative or governmental agency or body, such provision will be modified and interpreted to accomplish the objectives of such provision to the greatest extent possible under applicable law, and the remaining provisions will continue in full force and effect. In the event such a provision cannot be modified and becomes invalidated or unenforceable, its invalidation or unenforceability will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision of these Terms.