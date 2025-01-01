For Hasura GraphQL

PromptQL for GTM

Are your AI ambitions bold enough?

AI can transform GTM, but only if it is 100% reliable. Current AI products are falling short. PromptQL fixes this AI reliability gap.

Reliability challenges with GTM AI products

Current enterprise AI tooling is unreliable on multiple fronts – making it unfit for high-impact, mission-critical projects.

Inconsistent

User

What was the avg sales cycle last quarter?

Icon

Sorry, but I’m unable to retrieve the function needed to determine that.

User

Try again

Icon

The average sales cycle last quarter was 2.45 days.

Black-box

User

What was the avg sales cycle last quarter?

Icon

The average sales cycle last quarter was 2.45 days.

User

How did you calculate that?

Icon

Sure. Here is the report of closed opportunities used for the calculation.

Unsteerable

User

So how did you calculate that?

Icon

 I averaged the duration from ‘Stage 1’ to ‘Stage 4’ on closed opportunities.

User

Use ‘Stage 6’ and ‘Stage 7’ for the closed stage, instead of Stage 4.

Icon

Yes, I can help with that. Please hold on.

Icon

I am sorry I am unable to calculate that. Please contact your admin.

PromptQL GTM data

Reliable AI for GTM analysis and automation

PromptQL is an AI platform that delivers human-level reliability for natural language-based analysis and automation on your GTM data and systems.

Deploy the high ROI AI outcomes that you have been dreaming of.

“PromptQL makes our GTM data conversational. Sellers don’t need to learn SQL or depend on revenue analysts. They just ask questions and get real answers.”

Fortune 100 Company

Sr. Director, CRM Engineering

Stop waiting on your analysts for GTM insights.

PromptQL is like your best RevOps analyst – only faster and always-on.

Revenue leaders can get trusted answers to their toughest business questions, enabling timely decision-making.

A teaser of the kind of GTM use cases PromptQL can tackle for you.

Transforming sales with AI at Cisco
How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products
Persona driven engagement

Making data access a breeze at

