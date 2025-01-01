Ready to bring your AI visions to life?
PromptQL for GTM
AI can transform GTM, but only if it is 100% reliable. Current AI products are falling short. PromptQL fixes this AI reliability gap.
Current enterprise AI tooling is unreliable on multiple fronts – making it unfit for high-impact, mission-critical projects.
Inconsistent
What was the avg sales cycle last quarter?
Sorry, but I’m unable to retrieve the function needed to determine that.
Try again
The average sales cycle last quarter was 2.45 days.
Black-box
What was the avg sales cycle last quarter?
The average sales cycle last quarter was 2.45 days.
How did you calculate that?
Sure. Here is the report of closed opportunities used for the calculation.
Unsteerable
So how did you calculate that?
I averaged the duration from ‘Stage 1’ to ‘Stage 4’ on closed opportunities.
Use ‘Stage 6’ and ‘Stage 7’ for the closed stage, instead of Stage 4.
Yes, I can help with that. Please hold on.
I am sorry I am unable to calculate that. Please contact your admin.
PromptQL is an AI platform that delivers human-level reliability for natural language-based analysis and automation on your GTM data and systems.
Deploy the high ROI AI outcomes that you have been dreaming of.
Fortune 100 Company
Sr. Director, CRM Engineering
PromptQL is like your best RevOps analyst – only faster and always-on.
Revenue leaders can get trusted answers to their toughest business questions, enabling timely decision-making.
A teaser of the kind of GTM use cases PromptQL can tackle for you.
