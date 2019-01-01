Panel Discussion

Digital Transformation at Optum

The Enterprise Clinical Team at Optum has implemented an elegant GraphQL infrastructure and are using GraphQL & Hasura in their modernization journey. In this panel with senior leadership at Optum, they will share the how and the why of their approach, the business benefits they’re observing from this shift, and finally we will hear their insights on best practices for architects in large enterprises who are looking to adapt GraphQL within their own organization.