AI DISRUPT

Tanmai Gopal is the co-founder and CEO of Hasura, where he has been at the forefront of rethinking how organizations access and work with data. A visionary product builder, Tanmai first led the creation of the Hasura GraphQL Engine, transforming how developers interact with data to build modern applications. His focus has since expanded beyond developers to the enterprise level, driving the adoption of Data Delivery Network (DDN) and PromptQL—technologies that CXOs are now choosing to drive mission-critical AI transformation in their organizations. Before Hasura, Tanmai worked with large enterprises to modernize their technology stacks, moving from monoliths to cloud-native architectures. A full-stack engineer at heart, he is passionate about building technology that increases individual agency. He also created and taught one of the largest MOOCs on modern application development at the time, reaching over 250,000 students.