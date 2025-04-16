HasuraCon25-illus

April 16, 2025

San Francisco

Meet the leaders building and delivering business success with AI

About AI Disrupt

AI is transforming every industry, but technology and business leaders face a critical challenge – integrating it seamlessly with their data and systems while ensuring accuracy and transparency.

AI Disrupt is an exclusive gathering where AI leaders come together to share real-world insights, tackle key challenges, and connect with top decision-makers.

Join us in San Francisco for an energizing one-day event featuring dynamic panels, case studies, technical workshops and interactive sessions – designed for those shaping the future of AI.

Speakers

Jared Palmer

Jared Palmer

VP of AI, VERCEL

David Horn

David Horn

Head of AI, BREX

Tanmai Gopal

Tanmai Gopal

CEO, Hasura

Paige Bailey

Paige Bailey

AI Dev Rel Engineer Lead, Google

Rajoshi Ghosh

Rajoshi Ghosh

Chief ecosystem officer, Hasura

Anushrut Gupta

Anushrut Gupta

Product Lead, PromptQL, Hasura

Abhinav Gupta

Abhinav Gupta

Staff Engineer, Hasura

