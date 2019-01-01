Build Scalable Apps Really Fast
Get a scalable web API layer and autogenerate 30-80% of your backend APIs. Integrate with your existing databases & authentication systems and only focus on writing the relevant business logic.
Cloud Native Architectures
Applications built on Hasura are cloud-native from the get go. Hasura gives your applications the architecture to use the cloud & serverless technologies, effortlessly.
Activate Your Legacy Data
Hasura connects to your existing databases & services (GraphQL or REST) and gives you instant secure APIs on your existing data. Mobilise & enrich the data in your org to build powerful new applications.
Modernise Your Legacy Stacks
Incrementally migrate to Hasura by working with & reusing your existing stack and moving newer features to Hasura with a clear migration path. Get productive from day 1 without having to reinvent the wheel.