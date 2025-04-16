Tanmai Gopal
Keynote
The AI Transformation Blueprint with Trustworthy AI on Real Data
Would you trust an AI system tied to your enterprise data with mission-critical decisions?
In the opening keynote, Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh will explore what it takes for an AI copilot or agent to earn that trust. Drawing on breakthroughs from the Hasura AI Lab, he’ll share best practices for quantifying AI reliability in real-world scenarios — enabling dependable performance without waiting for perfect data readiness. He’ll also showcase transformative AI use cases, from unlocking new revenue streams by monetizing data to empowering employees by democratizing data insights.
Tanmai Gopal
Rajoshi Ghosh
Fireside Chat
AngelList’s bold path to unlocking hypergrowth with AI
While others chase incremental gains, AngelList is making a bold bet on AI to revolutionize private markets. In a world where AI-powered search tools like Gemini and Perplexity are commoditizing public data insights, AngelList is focused on unlocking the full potential of private market data. Fin, the company’s first reasoning engine for private markets, equips investment professionals with data to identify the next big opportunity instantly – diving deep into market trends, analyzing their current investment portfolio, and surfacing proprietary insights. AngelList CEO Avlok Kohli shares his perspective on the GenAI landscape, their novel approach, and why PromptQL is their partner of choice in this transformation.
Avlok Kohli
Fireside Chat
Transforming sales with AI @ Cisco: From safe starts to scalable success
Jason Taylor, Senior Director of CRM and Engineering Transformation Office, shares Cisco’s journey in adopting AI to boost sales productivity and transform the customer engagement experience. How does a global leader like Cisco, with a field team of tens of thousands, approach AI? From identifying and prioritizing use cases to tackling the build-vs-buy dilemma, Jason will explore how Cisco navigates these processes. He will also discuss the role of reliability, trust in AI adoption, and ROI. Learn about the unique challenges they face and how Cisco ensures AI delivers real value for their sales teams
Jason Taylor
Talk
Building reliable AI systems at Google DeepMind: Lessons from the trenches
Deploying large language models (LLMs) that reliably work in real-world applications requires robust evaluation. This talk dives into hands-on techniques for crafting effective evals to measure and improve your LLM's performance, as well as spotlighting common developer mistakes and how to avoid them. Beyond evals, we'll share battle-tested insights from integrating Gemini models into production applications used by 100s of millions. Expect practical takeaways on tackling challenges, implementing best practices, and actionable strategies to build LLM-powered applications you can rely on. If your team is using LLMs for solving real problems, and want to move beyond academic benchmarks to real-world impact, this talk is for you.
Paige Bailey
Talk
Do you trust your AI? Benchmarking reliability on enterprise data
Reliability and trust are critical when integrating AI with enterprise data and systems. In this talk, the Hasura AI Labs team presents the AI Reliability Benchmark, a system to evaluate the reliability of a general purpose AI assistant on enterprise data - including key insights on unreliability patterns. The talk will cover how different AI techniques fare against the reliability benchmark and provide design patterns for building trustworthy AI systems.
Abhinav Gupta
Anushrut Gupta
Panel
From Hype to Impact: How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products
AI is no longer just hype – it’s transforming GTM strategies, playbooks, and products. In this leadership panel, moderated by Hasura’s Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar, leaders from Gainsight, 6sense, and Appdome discuss how AI is reshaping sales, marketing, and customer success. Discover how GTM leaders are approaching AI and how GTM products are innovating with it. Get the inside scoop from both sides of the equation.
Suku Krishnaraj
Latané Conant
Ori Entis
Jamie Bertasi
Margaret Francis
Workshop
Enterprise AI in Action: Scaling from POC to Production with PromptQL on Amazon Bedrock
This breakout session will bring together AWS’s Head of AI/ML Startup BD, Timur Yarnall and Hasura Senior Engineer, Rob Dominguez to explore how enterprises can transition from proof-of-concept to full-scale adoption of AI using Hasura’s PromptQL, previewing the new Amazon Bedrock integration. Timur will share deep insights into the GenAI landscape, discuss diverse real-world use cases, and address the key challenges in operationalizing AI at scale. The session will culminate in a live demo showcasing how PromptQL simplifies complex data interactions and accelerates AI deployment on Amazon Bedrock.
Timur Yarnall
Rob Dominguez
Workshop
Masterclass: Building Reliable Agents on Enterprise Data
In this interactive yet lightweight workshop, you’ll learn how to build reliable AI experiences on your enterprise data and system.
We’ll build an agent that connects to multiple sources – spanning structured and unstructured data, APIs, and business logic – and delivers accurate, repeatable, and explainable results. Experience PromptQL’s dynamic, on-the-fly agent architecture as you fine-tune setups to achieve 100% accuracy and steerability in key AI applications like dynamic data querying and workflow automation.
We’ll wrap up with a look at the security and observability features that make these solutions production-ready.
What you’ll learn:
Anushrut Gupta
Praveen Durairaju
AI is transforming every industry, but technology and business leaders face a critical challenge – integrating it seamlessly with their data and systems while ensuring accuracy and transparency.
AI Disrupt is an exclusive gathering where AI leaders come together to share real-world insights, tackle key challenges, and connect with top decision-makers.
Join us in San Francisco for an energizing one-day event featuring dynamic panels, case studies, technical workshops and interactive sessions – designed for those shaping the future of AI.