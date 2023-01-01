Karthik Srinivasan
Sol. Architect, Philips Healthcare
“Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal.”
How Philips Healthcare accelerated development by 4x with Hasura
Jagannath Vaikuntham
Lead Quality Engineer, Nutrien
“Hasura Cloud provided a faster and low-code way of accessing data, while adhering to security best practices.”
How Nutrien accelerated the development of their digital hub with Hasura
Peter Downs
Director of Engineering, Pipe
“Basically, we’re seeing that it takes only about a tenth of the time to develop a new page in our application or a new component based on having adopted Hasura.”
Pipe saw their development time drop by 90% with Hasura for new feature development
Unblock Product Teams
Modernize enterprise data access 10x faster
Instantly build and operate a unified data API layer that replaces the tangled mess of microservices needed for all your data sources – with zero operational overhead and baked-in security and performance capabilities.
Powerful and Fast
The #1 platform for automating API development
Hasura is your Data API Platform for automating 80% of the tediousness of building, securing, optimizing, and deploying GraphQL and REST APIs so that your teams can focus on shipping for success – way faster.
Instant API
Instant API from your data to a unified GraphQL or REST API in minutes.
Authorization
Define granular, role-based permissions down to the row and column level.
Performance
Faster API response times and scalability that’s automatically optimized.
Federation
Connect, manage, and iterate siloed, disparate data on a supergraph.
API Security
Comprehensive tools to secure APIs beyond authentication and authorization.
Observability
Precision insights for optimal availability and performance of your APIs.
Modernize Delivery
Fundamentally transform data access and API development
Faster API development equals a massive reduction in cost, complexity, and time to market.
Build new applications faster
Build new applications or add new features to an existing application in days instead of weeks, using the power of GraphQL and self-serve access to data.
Accelerate modernization
Fast track cloud migration, frontend and backend modernization, and application re-architecture projects by automating 80% of your API development work.
Standardize data access org-wide
Replace direct database access with a scalable, performant, and secure data API to create a unified and federated “core data service.”
connect and Grow
Join the Hasura Community
Whether seasoned or just starting out, our vibrant community offers opportunities to connect with like-minded folks, gain valuable insights, access expert guidance, and accelerate your dev projects.
@filipealva
It’s great! Recently I discovered Hasura, a platform where you can connect to a DB instance hosted in the cloud and it generates a GraphQL API based on your DB’s schema. Interesting for mobile/front end engineers who want to set up their own GQL API without much backend effort
@flexbox_
@HasuraHQ because I only scratched the surface and I love the experience so far
@flexdinesh
It’s really cool that Hasura’s GraphQL API has built in dataloader abstractions for N+1 batching and cache priming. I’m designing a GraphQL BFF atm and solutioning these problems by hand takes a whole lot of time to get it right.
@weezykon
One of the coolest things about Hasura is that it's compatible with a variety of popular databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB. This means that you can use Hasura to build GraphQL APIs on top of your existing databases, without having to switch to a new one. 💻
@SNKhan300
Had an extremely productive session with team @HasuraHQ on how I am using Hasura and what impediments I am facing. A lot to learn from it. Harsha and Praveen were super helpful. Hope to have more follow-up sessions soon.
@tmaximini
Postgres, @HasuraHQ and Typescript have proven a real powerhouse for our Engineering team at Crowdcast.
@coding_inthesun
Hasura looks interesting!
@yoniweisbrod
Working on a side project for the first time in ages.. it's a whole new technology landscape out there. Currently trying@HasuraHQand loving it. 👏
@kchenswe
I just went through @HasuraHQ s latest guide on @nextjs and was really impressed by the developer experience! 🎉
@bconnorwhite
Hasura is absurdly good
@darronj
This is the second most valuable feature in my opinion, right behind remote joins. Makes Hasura a force multiplier!
@YourBuddyConner
@HasuraHQ has gotten so good the last couple years
@namoscato
We believe @HasuraHQ is the future of #GraphQL API development, and the engine contributes to rapid product iteration at @fieldguide
@elitasson
Interesting article on how @fieldguide uses Hasura. They seem to be big on Hasura Actions and Remote schema which is really a great way of growing outside of Hasura's auto-generated CRUD API.
@prikeshdexter
I have always been a fan of #GraphQL but tools like hasura and supabase are just icing on the cake. They make the experience seamless, and make so much easier to prototype
@rahul__gangotri
Playing with @HasuraHQ for the first time, pretty cool 🤙
@rish1_2
Today I learned Hasura aggregate queries really make like easy for edge cases! I'm going to change my server side code and it's going to be less complext thanks to Hasura. #buildinpublic #opensource #serverless #indiedev #SoftwareDeveloper
