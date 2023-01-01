Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Instantly build and ship APIs on all your data

Unblock product teams by instantly deploying flexible and secure GraphQL APIs without drowning in microservice complexity.

hasura-illustration
Unblock Product Teams

Modernize enterprise data access 10x faster

Instantly build and operate a unified data API layer that replaces the tangled mess of microservices needed for all your data sources – with zero operational overhead and baked-in security and performance capabilities.
After DDN
Powerful and Fast

The #1 platform for automating API development

Hasura is your Data API Platform for automating 80% of the tediousness of building, securing, optimizing, and deploying GraphQL and REST APIs so that your teams can focus on shipping for success – way faster.
Instant API

Instant API from your data to a unified GraphQL or REST API in minutes.

Authorization

Define granular, role-based permissions down to the row and column level.

Performance

Faster API response times and scalability that’s automatically optimized.

Federation

Connect, manage, and iterate siloed, disparate data on a supergraph.

API Security

Comprehensive tools to secure APIs beyond authentication and authorization.

Observability

Precision insights for optimal availability and performance of your APIs.

Empower developers to effortlessly generate APIs by connecting to existing databases, GraphQL and REST APIs, eliminating the need for manual API creation while enabling rapid, scalable application development.
Instant API on 100+ data sources
Integrations
Modernize Delivery

Fundamentally transform data access and API development

Faster API development equals a massive reduction in cost, complexity, and time to market.

Build new applications faster

Build new applications or add new features to an existing application in days instead of weeks, using the power of GraphQL and self-serve access to data.

Accelerate modernization

Fast track cloud migration, frontend and backend modernization, and application re-architecture projects by automating 80% of your API development work.

Standardize data access org-wide

Replace direct database access with a scalable, performant, and secure data API to create a unified and federated “core data service.”
Illu
connect and Grow

Join the Hasura Community

Whether seasoned or just starting out, our vibrant community offers opportunities to connect with like-minded folks, gain valuable insights, access expert guidance, and accelerate your dev projects.
Discord
Discord
Github
GitHub
Github
Discussions
Community Call: Launch Day
Community Call: Launch Day
Join our call on the 4th Thursday of every month
@filipealva
It’s great! Recently I discovered Hasura, a platform where you can connect to a DB instance hosted in the cloud and it generates a GraphQL API based on your DB’s schema. Interesting for mobile/front end engineers who want to set up their own GQL API without much backend effort
@flexbox_
@HasuraHQ because I only scratched the surface and I love the experience so far
@flexdinesh
It’s really cool that Hasura’s GraphQL API has built in dataloader abstractions for N+1 batching and cache priming. I’m designing a GraphQL BFF atm and solutioning these problems by hand takes a whole lot of time to get it right.
@weezykon
One of the coolest things about Hasura is that it's compatible with a variety of popular databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB. This means that you can use Hasura to build GraphQL APIs on top of your existing databases, without having to switch to a new one. 💻
@SNKhan300
Had an extremely productive session with team @HasuraHQ on how I am using Hasura and what impediments I am facing. A lot to learn from it. Harsha and Praveen were super helpful. Hope to have more follow-up sessions soon.
@tmaximini
Postgres, @HasuraHQ and Typescript have proven a real powerhouse for our Engineering team at Crowdcast.
@coding_inthesun
Hasura looks interesting!
@yoniweisbrod
Working on a side project for the first time in ages.. it's a whole new technology landscape out there. Currently trying@HasuraHQand loving it. 👏
@kchenswe
I just went through @HasuraHQ s latest guide on @nextjs and was really impressed by the developer experience! 🎉
@bconnorwhite
Hasura is absurdly good
@darronj
This is the second most valuable feature in my opinion, right behind remote joins. Makes Hasura a force multiplier!
@YourBuddyConner
@HasuraHQ has gotten so good the last couple years
@namoscato
We believe @HasuraHQ is the future of #GraphQL API development, and the engine contributes to rapid product iteration at @fieldguide
@elitasson
Interesting article on how @fieldguide uses Hasura. They seem to be big on Hasura Actions and Remote schema which is really a great way of growing outside of Hasura's auto-generated CRUD API.
@prikeshdexter
I have always been a fan of #GraphQL but tools like hasura and supabase are just icing on the cake. They make the experience seamless, and make so much easier to prototype
@rahul__gangotri
Playing with @HasuraHQ for the first time, pretty cool 🤙
@rish1_2
Today I learned Hasura aggregate queries really make like easy for edge cases! I'm going to change my server side code and it's going to be less complext thanks to Hasura. #buildinpublic #opensource #serverless #indiedev #SoftwareDeveloper
