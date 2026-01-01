Unblock data access. Accelerate innovation.
Effortlessly deploy a universal data service layer that lets your apps fetch just the data they need – quickly and securely – no matter its type or location.
The world’s first metadata-driven API platform
Hasura is the only platform with a metadata-powered approach to a unified data service layer, which boosts developer productivity, streamlines governance, and simplifies cross-domain data aggregation.
50% reduction
“If we had gone the traditional way this process would have taken us 2-4 years. With Hasura we have been able to crunch it to just under a year. Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal”
Karthik Srinivasan
Solution Architect, Philips Healthcare
50% reduction
“If we had gone the traditional way this process would have taken us 2-4 years. With Hasura we have been able to crunch it to just under a year. Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal”
Karthik Srinivasan
Solution Architect, Philips Healthcare
50% reduction
in team size per project
50% reduction
“If we had gone the traditional way this process would have taken us 2-4 years. With Hasura we have been able to crunch it to just under a year. Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal”
3x faster
in time-to-market
30 days
from 1st commit to launch
40% reduction
in API development effort
Built by developers, for developers
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@filipealva
@flexbox_
@flexdinesh
@weezykon
@SNKhan300
@tmaximini
@coding_inthesun
@yoniweisbrod
@kchenswe
@bconnorwhite
@darronj
@YourBuddyConner
@namoscato
@elitasson
@prikeshdexter
@rahul__gangotri
@rish1_2
@filipealva
@flexbox_
@flexdinesh
@weezykon
@SNKhan300
@tmaximini
@coding_inthesun
@yoniweisbrod
@kchenswe
@bconnorwhite
@darronj
@YourBuddyConner
@namoscato
@elitasson
@prikeshdexter
@rahul__gangotri
@rish1_2