Hasura Data Delivery Network

Hasura DDN is a globally distributed and always-available network of API and data connectivity servers for blazing-fast and secure delivery of real-time data over GraphQL or REST APIs.

Our vision with Hasura DDN is to make APIs accessible to every developer by radically simplifying the API authoring process and eliminating the burden of managing API infrastructure.

Unparalleled Data API authoring experience Fetch and join data across many data sources Advanced authorization system to easily define complex policies on your data models Declarative API authoring based on the new Open Data Domain Specification (Open DDS)

Ultra-low latencies, at any scale Edge network of 100+ global regions 99.99% uptime guarantee, at any traffic Built-in caching for ultra-low latency APIs