Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
hasura-data-delivery-network

Hasura Data Delivery Network

Hasura DDN is a globally distributed and always-available network of API and data connectivity servers for blazing-fast and secure delivery of real-time data over GraphQL or REST APIs.

Our vision with Hasura DDN is to make APIs accessible to every developer by radically simplifying the API authoring process and eliminating the burden of managing API infrastructure.

Unparalleled Data API authoring experience
right-tick

Fetch and join data across many data sources

right-tick

Advanced authorization system to easily define complex policies on your data models

right-tick

Declarative API authoring based on the new Open Data Domain Specification (Open DDS)

Ultra-low latencies, at any scale
right-tick

Edge network of 100+ global regions

right-tick

99.99% uptime guarantee, at any traffic

right-tick

Built-in caching for ultra-low latency APIs

Rapid API iteration with instant CI/CD loops
right-tick

Apply metadata builds under one second

right-tick

No restarts and zero downtime rollouts

right-tick

Run multiple deploys in a day, or even an hour

Sign up for Beta access
Loading...
Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.