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Universal data access layer for next-gen apps and AI

The fastest and simplest way to build, run, govern, and evolve a high-quality API layer on all your data. 
Fujitsu
General Mills
Siemens
Us House
Airbus
Nutrien
Philips
Fanatics
Leonardo AI
Atlassian
Crisis
Highgate
Hitachi
Miffin
NTT Data
Renaissance
rxVantage
truckstop
michigan
Zimmer
decktopus
meow_wolf
ndis
open_ai
pipe
protex
r_v
Remo
veryable
vialto
Fujitsu
General Mills
Siemens
Us House
Airbus
Nutrien
Philips
Fanatics
Leonardo AI
Atlassian
Crisis
Highgate
Hitachi
Miffin
NTT Data
Renaissance
rxVantage
truckstop
michigan
Zimmer
decktopus
meow_wolf
ndis
open_ai
pipe
protex
r_v
Remo
veryable
vialto
Fujitsu
General Mills
Siemens
Us House
Airbus
Nutrien
Philips
Fanatics
Leonardo AI
Atlassian
Crisis
Highgate
Hitachi
Miffin
NTT Data
Renaissance
rxVantage
truckstop
michigan
Zimmer
decktopus
meow_wolf
ndis
open_ai
pipe
protex
r_v
Remo
veryable
vialto
API + DATA = ✨

Unblock data access. Accelerate innovation.

Effortlessly deploy a universal data service layer that lets your apps fetch just the data they need – quickly and securely – no matter its type or location. 

Ship faster
Radically cut down the time, skills, and effort needed to build, run, and evolve APIs on data. 
Fortune 10 Healthcare
“We took our new clinical platform from concept to production in just 100 days, all thanks to Hasura.”
Streamline governance
Easily define and enforce data governance policies via a metadata-driven approach to APIs. 
Top 10 US Bank
“Hasura’s metadata-driven approach allows us to streamline and automate governance and reduce human error.”
Unblock modernization
Eliminate API development as a roadblock to strategic initiatives like AI and digital transformation. 
HMH
“Hasura is a game changer for our teams and puts us in a position to move quickly, while improving quality.”
hasura unlock data access illus
WHY API AS METADATA

The world’s first metadata-driven API platform

Hasura is the only platform with a metadata-powered approach to a unified data service layer, which boosts developer productivity, streamlines governance, and simplifies cross-domain data aggregation.

Boost productivity
Model your domain, get quality APIs for free. A low-code metadata-driven API approach lets you redirect developer energy from manual API coding and tuning to declarative domain modelling and business logic. 
Automate governance
Metadata dictates the behaviour of the data access layer and the engine enforces it, preventing API drift, inconsistencies, and coding errors, while simplifying audits and reviews. 
Simplify aggregation
With a unified semantic layer and a federated query engine, developers can compose data from any source via a single API, eliminating complex data centralisation or experience APIs layers. 
Deliver reliability
API is automatically deployed on a global distributed infrastructure, giving you performance, scalability and reliability, without extra operational burden. 
The world’s first metadata-driven API platform

50% reduction

“If we had gone the traditional way this process would have taken us 2-4 years. With Hasura we have been able to crunch it to just under a year. Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal”

Karthik Srinivasan

Karthik Srinivasan

Solution Architect, Philips Healthcare

3x faster

“We have many real positives this year, and I would definitely count our success with Hasura among the top ones. It's a big win!”

Paul Bernard

Paul Bernard

SVP Chief Architect, HMH

30 days

“Our priority was time to market. Hasura let us achieve that very quickly. We can just plug it in straight to our database and get to work very quickly.”

Peter Runham

Peter Runham

CTO and Co-Founder, Leonardo.Ai

40% reduction

Hasura is a SaaS product that really simplifies your backend API development. It abstracts backend complexity and lets us focus on business logic, taking care of technical complexities in a very intuitive way.

Nitendra Raghuwanshi

Nitendra Raghuwanshi

Director of Engineering, ISOS

hasura-community-callhasura-community-call

Built by developers, for developers

We're obsessed with creating a platform that developers truly love – one that empowers them and delivers huge value. And the results speak for themselves. 

@filipealva

It’s great! Recently I discovered Hasura, a platform where you can connect to a DB instance hosted in the cloud and it generates a GraphQL API based on your DB’s schema. Interesting for mobile/front end engineers who want to set up their own GQL API without much backend effort

@flexbox_

@HasuraHQ because I only scratched the surface and I love the experience so far

@flexdinesh

It’s really cool that Hasura’s GraphQL API has built in dataloader abstractions for N+1 batching and cache priming. I’m designing a GraphQL BFF atm and solutioning these problems by hand takes a whole lot of time to get it right.

@weezykon

One of the coolest things about Hasura is that it's compatible with a variety of popular databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB. This means that you can use Hasura to build GraphQL APIs on top of your existing databases, without having to switch to a new one. 💻

@SNKhan300

Had an extremely productive session with team @HasuraHQ on how I am using Hasura and what impediments I am facing. A lot to learn from it. Harsha and Praveen were super helpful. Hope to have more follow-up sessions soon.

@tmaximini

Postgres, @HasuraHQ and Typescript have proven a real powerhouse for our Engineering team at Crowdcast.

@coding_inthesun

Hasura looks interesting!

@yoniweisbrod

Working on a side project for the first time in ages.. it's a whole new technology landscape out there. Currently trying@HasuraHQand loving it. 👏

@kchenswe

I just went through @HasuraHQ s latest guide on @nextjs and was really impressed by the developer experience! 🎉

@bconnorwhite

Hasura is absurdly good

@darronj

This is the second most valuable feature in my opinion, right behind remote joins. Makes Hasura a force multiplier!

@YourBuddyConner

@HasuraHQ has gotten so good the last couple years

@namoscato

We believe @HasuraHQ is the future of #GraphQL API development, and the engine contributes to rapid product iteration at @fieldguide

@elitasson

Interesting article on how @fieldguide uses Hasura. They seem to be big on Hasura Actions and Remote schema which is really a great way of growing outside of Hasura's auto-generated CRUD API.

@prikeshdexter

I have always been a fan of #GraphQL but tools like hasura and supabase are just icing on the cake. They make the experience seamless, and make so much easier to prototype

@rahul__gangotri

Playing with @HasuraHQ for the first time, pretty cool 🤙

@rish1_2

Today I learned Hasura aggregate queries really make like easy for edge cases! I'm going to change my server side code and it's going to be less complext thanks to Hasura. #buildinpublic #opensource #serverless #indiedev #SoftwareDeveloper

@filipealva

It’s great! Recently I discovered Hasura, a platform where you can connect to a DB instance hosted in the cloud and it generates a GraphQL API based on your DB’s schema. Interesting for mobile/front end engineers who want to set up their own GQL API without much backend effort

@flexbox_

@HasuraHQ because I only scratched the surface and I love the experience so far

@flexdinesh

It’s really cool that Hasura’s GraphQL API has built in dataloader abstractions for N+1 batching and cache priming. I’m designing a GraphQL BFF atm and solutioning these problems by hand takes a whole lot of time to get it right.

@weezykon

One of the coolest things about Hasura is that it's compatible with a variety of popular databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB. This means that you can use Hasura to build GraphQL APIs on top of your existing databases, without having to switch to a new one. 💻

@SNKhan300

Had an extremely productive session with team @HasuraHQ on how I am using Hasura and what impediments I am facing. A lot to learn from it. Harsha and Praveen were super helpful. Hope to have more follow-up sessions soon.

@tmaximini

Postgres, @HasuraHQ and Typescript have proven a real powerhouse for our Engineering team at Crowdcast.

@coding_inthesun

Hasura looks interesting!

@yoniweisbrod

Working on a side project for the first time in ages.. it's a whole new technology landscape out there. Currently trying@HasuraHQand loving it. 👏

@kchenswe

I just went through @HasuraHQ s latest guide on @nextjs and was really impressed by the developer experience! 🎉

@bconnorwhite

Hasura is absurdly good

@darronj

This is the second most valuable feature in my opinion, right behind remote joins. Makes Hasura a force multiplier!

@YourBuddyConner

@HasuraHQ has gotten so good the last couple years

@namoscato

We believe @HasuraHQ is the future of #GraphQL API development, and the engine contributes to rapid product iteration at @fieldguide

@elitasson

Interesting article on how @fieldguide uses Hasura. They seem to be big on Hasura Actions and Remote schema which is really a great way of growing outside of Hasura's auto-generated CRUD API.

@prikeshdexter

I have always been a fan of #GraphQL but tools like hasura and supabase are just icing on the cake. They make the experience seamless, and make so much easier to prototype

@rahul__gangotri

Playing with @HasuraHQ for the first time, pretty cool 🤙

@rish1_2

Today I learned Hasura aggregate queries really make like easy for edge cases! I'm going to change my server side code and it's going to be less complext thanks to Hasura. #buildinpublic #opensource #serverless #indiedev #SoftwareDeveloper

@filipealva

It’s great! Recently I discovered Hasura, a platform where you can connect to a DB instance hosted in the cloud and it generates a GraphQL API based on your DB’s schema. Interesting for mobile/front end engineers who want to set up their own GQL API without much backend effort

@flexbox_

@HasuraHQ because I only scratched the surface and I love the experience so far

@flexdinesh

It’s really cool that Hasura’s GraphQL API has built in dataloader abstractions for N+1 batching and cache priming. I’m designing a GraphQL BFF atm and solutioning these problems by hand takes a whole lot of time to get it right.

@weezykon

One of the coolest things about Hasura is that it's compatible with a variety of popular databases, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB. This means that you can use Hasura to build GraphQL APIs on top of your existing databases, without having to switch to a new one. 💻

@SNKhan300

Had an extremely productive session with team @HasuraHQ on how I am using Hasura and what impediments I am facing. A lot to learn from it. Harsha and Praveen were super helpful. Hope to have more follow-up sessions soon.

@tmaximini

Postgres, @HasuraHQ and Typescript have proven a real powerhouse for our Engineering team at Crowdcast.

@coding_inthesun

Hasura looks interesting!

@yoniweisbrod

Working on a side project for the first time in ages.. it's a whole new technology landscape out there. Currently trying@HasuraHQand loving it. 👏

@kchenswe

I just went through @HasuraHQ s latest guide on @nextjs and was really impressed by the developer experience! 🎉

@bconnorwhite

Hasura is absurdly good

@darronj

This is the second most valuable feature in my opinion, right behind remote joins. Makes Hasura a force multiplier!

@YourBuddyConner

@HasuraHQ has gotten so good the last couple years

@namoscato

We believe @HasuraHQ is the future of #GraphQL API development, and the engine contributes to rapid product iteration at @fieldguide

@elitasson

Interesting article on how @fieldguide uses Hasura. They seem to be big on Hasura Actions and Remote schema which is really a great way of growing outside of Hasura's auto-generated CRUD API.

@prikeshdexter

I have always been a fan of #GraphQL but tools like hasura and supabase are just icing on the cake. They make the experience seamless, and make so much easier to prototype

@rahul__gangotri

Playing with @HasuraHQ for the first time, pretty cool 🤙

@rish1_2

Today I learned Hasura aggregate queries really make like easy for edge cases! I'm going to change my server side code and it's going to be less complext thanks to Hasura. #buildinpublic #opensource #serverless #indiedev #SoftwareDeveloper

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!