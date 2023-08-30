Build GenAI applications 10x faster with Hasura
Complexities of building AI apps
Building data APIs for multiple data sources with authentication and authorization, like role-based access control is time consuming and not optimized for performance, scalabililty, or reliability.
Querying vector datastores in a secure manner is challenging. Vector datastores are not connected to application data model, making it difficult to query vectors for specific entities or applying access permissions.
Vector datastores with additional metadata require data to be synced between application database and vector datastore. There is a high risk of the vector datastore going out of sync leading to stale results.
Hasura enables you to integrate with vector databases of your choice using a custom data connector. You can play with data connectors for Weaviate and Qdrant.
Query your Vector DBs with filters and permission rules from your relational data model. Authorization at the query generation layer helps in faster performance and secure data access.
Build a unified knowledge API by combining multiple data stores like your application DB, Vector DBs, and external APIs and join across them.
Set up custom LLM logic as Hasura Action to expose a secure API. Leverage Hasura’s Notebook data connector to build and test custom logic in Python. Leverage models from Huggingface, OpenAI to build production- ready apps.
In this course, explore using a stack comprised of Hasura, a Vector DB service, and Next.js paired with Tailwind to quickly create an engaging and helpful tool to support HR managers.
This tool uses leverage the power of near-text queries from vectorized data and even allow querying of LLMs to return human-like responses on data.
Hasura Notebook is a remote Jupyter Notebook with ready-to-run examples and Jupyter Kernel Gateway baked-in to turn your code cells into endpoints.
Check out a demo of contextual product search powered by LLM in an e-commerce app where the search matches the user query with the product description.
Imagine a solution that could provide SREs with a dedicated assistant capable of seamlessly handling all information that they receive from various sources. The SRE assistant is a conversational bot supercharged by Large Language Models (LLMs) designed to effectively manage the wide variety of inputs and challenges encountered in this high-stakes environment.