Powerful & Fast
Speed time to market across use cases
Data and APIs are key to the success of the modern enterprise. The job of actually building production APIs to serve data is no longer tedious and time-consuming, as Hasura speeds up production across several strategic initiatives.
By automating the API creation process, new app development is no longer hindered by a lengthy API backlog, reducing development time and allowing teams to focus on building other features.
APIs are a key to tech modernization initiatives – from decomposing monoliths and cloud migration to frontend refactors. With instant APIs, the burden of a backlog is released and tech modernization accelerates.
APIs are central in platform engineering initiatives aimed at solving enterprise data access challenges and breaking down data silos via a centralized data platform or federated data access layer.
As transactional and analytical data worlds collide, APIs are a convenient way to implement data products in the emerging data mesh paradigm. This allows teams to access and use data from across the enterprise.
DATA API PLATFORM
The Hasura Advantage
“Life without Hasura would be painful.”
That’s a statement we hear a lot, and really, it just gets to the core of Hasura’s capabilities: Hasura is your workhorse, stripping away the pains and complexity of planning, creating, coding, maintaining, monitoring, securing, and scaling APIs from scratch.
The end result? Applications and architecture development is automated and up to 10X faster, allowing your team to ship quickly and radically shift focus to where it’s needed most.
How Hasura makes your life easier
Instant unified API
Simply connect your databases to Hasura for a unified, production-ready instant API.
Low-code authorization
Define authorization rules right within Hasura for a faster, low-code way to control data access.
Scalable performance
Create APIs fast – Hasura is scalable and performant across large data sets and multiple databases.
Built-in security features
Authenticate users, detect and prevent threats, secure data in transit, and stay compliant with built-in security features.
Real-time insights
Get real-time insights into the performance and behavior of your APIs and database to optimize performance.
Without Hasura
With Hasura
Boilerplate burden
Endless hours spent writing boilerplate code, resolvers, or mapping logic.
Instant unified API
Simply connect your databases to Hasura for a unified, production-ready instant API.
Access control hassle
Coding authorization for proper access control is painstaking work to create and maintain.
Low-code authorization
Define authorization rules right within Hasura for a faster, low-code way to control data access.
Performance bottlenecks
Complexities with queries, database scaling, caching, network latency and design abound.
Scalable performance
Create APIs fast – Hasura is scalable and performant across large data sets and multiple databases.
API security challenges
Building and maintaining API security is complex, especially at scale with increasing API usage.
Built-in security features
Authenticate users, detect and prevent threats, secure data in transit, and stay compliant with built-in security features.
Limited observability
A lack of sophisticated observability features to match applications growing in complexity.
Real-time insights
Get real-time insights into the performance and behavior of your APIs and database to optimize performance.
Deployment Options
Choose between our fully managed Hasura Cloud or self-hosted Hasura Enterprise Edition.
Hasura Cloud
Fully managed Hasura platform – the easiest way to build, operate, and scale production-ready APIs on Hasura.