Data sprawl

Your data is not in one place and might never be. Your AI will have to consume these silo-ed data and business logic as one-off tools.

Instead, if this fragmented reality was presented to your AI application as a unified query tool, performance would go up 10x.

PromptQL instantly gives you a natural language API which writes and executes a Python and SQL-like query on top of structured, unstructured and API data sources to find and retrieve the most relevant data.