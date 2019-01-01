GraphQL, the gateway to a New Service Paradigm

Almost a year since we introduced Viaduct, Airbnb’s data-oriented service mesh, it now serves the vast majority of Airbnb traffic, and is home to much of our new product development. In the process, we have changed when and how we create and operate services around a familiar organizing principle: a shared GraphQL schema. I’ll go over some of the learnings from taking Viaduct to Airbnb scale, and look ahead to the emerging universe of data-oriented microservice architectures.