Improving quality of life for Aussie farmers

As the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, Nutrien plays a critical role in helping farmers grow food in a sustainable manner. Nutrien has been operating in Australia for more than 150 years providing expertise in a range of different areas, including precision farming services, marketing livestock and wool, agricultural services, finance, insurance, merchandise, and real estate. For a grower, running a profitable agricultural business requires successful farm and financial planning. As part of the Digital team, we are on a mission to become famous for outstanding, state-of-the-art service and ultimately make our growers' lives simpler and easier. We do this by providing a range of services - all of them served up using Typescript, Hasura, and React Native Web.