The Ghosts of Databases Past, Present and Future

The industry's approach to developing software has evolved materially over the years, but that rate of change has not always been reflected in the database world. However, there is evidence this resistance is decreasing. As application architectures become more complex and decentralized, companies need to strategically consider the people, processes, and tools involved in their data layers. This talk will explore some of the historic factors that have shaped the database world, the forces that brought us to today, and where we go from here.