Hasura Logo
Brand
ArrowConference homepage

The Ghosts of Databases Past, Present and Future

The industry's approach to developing software has evolved materially over the years, but that rate of change has not always been reflected in the database world. However, there is evidence this resistance is decreasing. As application architectures become more complex and decentralized, companies need to strategically consider the people, processes, and tools involved in their data layers. This talk will explore some of the historic factors that have shaped the database world, the forces that brought us to today, and where we go from here.
SPEAKERS
Rachel Stephens
Rachel Stephens
Redmonk
VideoOther Recordings
Thumb
KEYNOTE
Build a GraphQL powered data mesh for your polyglot data
arrow
Thumb
FIRESIDE CHAT
Fireside Chat: GraphQL & the Data Mesh
arrow
Thumb
TALK
Improving quality of life for Aussie farmers
arrow
Thumb
TALK
GraphQL, the gateway to a New Service Paradigm
arrow
ArrowConference homepage
[object Object]
Check out our videos from EGC’20
In the past we’ve had sponsor booths, exclusive talent acquisition channels, sponsored hackathons and much more. Reach out to our conferences team if you’d like to start a conversation.
Code of conduct
Code of conduct
View our code of conduct here
Brand logo
© 2022 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved
Github
Titter
Discord
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin