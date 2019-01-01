Explore the Data Mesh via GraphQL

GraphQL is being used to simplify operational & analytical data challenges in organisations. Different approaches such as building an operational data lake with an easy data access API, as well as a federated data access API are being explored and GraphQL opens up opportunities for enabling these architectures by laying the foundation for a data mesh. In this conference, we will explore the concept and the best-practices in building, operating and maintaining an enterprise grade data mesh powered by GraphQL.