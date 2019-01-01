Hasura Logo
GraphQL and The Data Mesh

Explore how organisations are leveraging GraphQL to federate data while transforming developer experience & productivity.

KEYNOTE
Build a GraphQL powered data mesh for your polyglot data
FIRESIDE CHAT
Fireside Chat: GraphQL & the Data Mesh
TALK
The Ghosts of Databases Past, Present and Future
TALK
Improving quality of life for Aussie farmers
TALK
GraphQL, the gateway to a New Service Paradigm
Explore the Data Mesh via GraphQL
GraphQL is being used to simplify operational & analytical data challenges in organisations. Different approaches such as building an operational data lake with an easy data access API, as well as a federated data access API are being explored and GraphQL opens up opportunities for enabling these architectures by laying the foundation for a data mesh. In this conference, we will explore the concept and the best-practices in building, operating and maintaining an enterprise grade data mesh powered by GraphQL.

Companies Who spoke At egc’20
Optum
AirBNB
Uber
Shopify
Check out our videos from EGC’20
In the past we’ve had sponsor booths, exclusive talent acquisition channels, sponsored hackathons and much more. Reach out to our conferences team if you’d like to start a conversation.
Code of conduct
View our code of conduct here
