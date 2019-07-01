3factor is an architecture pattern for full-stack applications. 3factor enables building apps that are robust and scalable from the get-go by using modern API architectures along with the power of the Cloud. At it's core, 3factor aligns with event driven programming with the addition of opting for realtime GraphQL APIs as the delivery model. The three factors in the 3factor application are:

Realtime GraphQL

Realtime GraphQL Reliable Eventing

Reliable Eventing Async Serverless

In addition to the descriptive query language of GraphQL, the GraphQL specification provides for subscriptions out-of-the-box, which allow us to handle synchronous behaviors that themselves then act as asynchronous triggers which will execute our event handling program for us.



The other two programming paradigms of reliable eventing and async serverless will be handled in the next section.