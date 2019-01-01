Close
Flexible pricing
Hasura is available in 3 flavours: Hasura OpenSource, Hasura Cloud & Hasura Enterprise.
Get started with Hasura cloud to experience the full power of Hasura.
pattern
Hasura
Hasura Cloud
Starts at
$99/mo
What’s Included
VPC peering | No-Ops | Auto-Scale | Globally Available | Dynamic-Data Caching | Regression Tests | Allow-Listing | Unlimited API Calls | Unlimited Scaling
20GB of data egress
instruction
$5 per additional GB
3 users
instruction
$25 per additional user
2 Read Replicas
instruction
$50 per additional read replica
1 day analytics
instruction
Integrations available on request
1 global & 1 depth API limit rule
instruction
$50 per additional rule
Hasura
Enterprise
Contact us
for pricing
What’s Included
Commercial version of Hasura Open Source
Advanced Security/Reliability features, SSO, APM
Support, solutioning and training
Hosting
On-premise deployment
Hasura Open Source
GraphQL Engine
Free Plan
FAQs
Does Hasura Cloud have a free tier?
Yes. If you're not running a project in production, you can continue to use the Hasura Cloud free-tier upon the completion of your free trial. The free tier comes with 1 user, 1 req/second, 1 hour analytics, 1 GB/month of egress.
Does Hasura Cloud provide support?
Yes, Hasura cloud comes with basic support, that can be availed by emailing [email protected]. We try to respond to all queries within 1 business day.
You can purchase additional SLA backed support if you need it, by reaching out to us.
Where is Hasura Cloud Hosted?
Hasura cloud is hosted on AWS, and is available in all regions that AWS is available in.
What about Hasura Pro?
All Hasura Pro features are now available as part of Hasura Cloud and Hasura Enterprise!
