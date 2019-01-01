Yes. If you're not running a project in production, you can continue to use the Hasura Cloud free-tier upon the completion of your free trial. The free tier comes with 1 user, 1 req/second, 1 hour analytics, 1 GB/month of egress.
Does Hasura Cloud provide support?
Yes, Hasura cloud comes with basic support, that can be availed by emailing [email protected]. We try to respond to all queries within 1 business day. You can purchase additional SLA backed support if you need it, by reaching out to us.
Where is Hasura Cloud Hosted?
Hasura cloud is hosted on AWS, and is available in all regions that AWS is available in.
What about Hasura Pro?
All Hasura Pro features are now available as part of Hasura Cloud and Hasura Enterprise!