Real world GraphQL tutorials for developers with deadlines!

You will move from GraphQL basics to production-ready concepts with our hands-on tutorials for frontend and backend developers.
Next js
Check out our latest full stack course with Next.js & Hasura
Hasura dumbledore
2 HOUR SERIES

Frontend GraphQL Tutorial

These open-source community maintained tutorials will help you learn GraphQL by doing! These are backend agnostic tutorials where you will integrate GraphQL APIs into your favourite frontend framework and get productive with GraphQL in ~2 hours!

What you will learn

  • ExpandGraphQL vs. REST
  • ExpandIntegrating GraphQL Mutations with Query Variables.
  • ExpandUsing Subscriptions.
  • ExpandSetting up a GraphQL client with Apollo.
  • ExpandManaging Local Cache after a GraphQL Mutation.
  • ExpandRealtime feed with notifications.
  • ExpandGraphQL Queries, Mutations, Subscriptions.
  • ExpandIntegrating Mutations to update, delete and bulk delete.
  • ExpandIntegrating GraphQL queries in the app.
  • ExpandOptimistic UI updates for responsive user experience.

Select your favourite framework to start learning

React Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
React + Apollo
Angular Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
Angular + Apollo
Vue Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
Vue + Apollo
Elm GraphQL Tutorial
Elm + GraphQL
Typescript React Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
Typescript + Apollo
React Native Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
React Native + Apollo
ReasonML React Apollo Tutorial
ReasonML + Apollo
Flutter GraphQL Tutorial
Flutter + GraphQL
iOS Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
iOS + Apollo
Android Apollo GraphQL Tutorial
Android + Apollo
Unity GraphQL Tutorial
Unity + GraphQL
Next.js Apollo Tutorial
Next.js + Apollo

Hasura Backend Tutorial

These are tutorials put together by our team to help new users get familiar with Hasura by building a fully functional realtime backend with Hasura.
Logo
INTRO TO HASURA
Hasura Basics
  • ExpandHasura Basics
  • ExpandPostgres Data modelling
  • ExpandAuthorization
  • ExpandAuthentication
  • ExpandCustom business logic
  • ExpandRemote Schemas, Event triggers
START HASURA BASICS
Water mark logo
AUTHENTICATION WITH HASURA
Hasura Auth with Slack model
  • ExpandRoles
  • ExpandAccess Control
  • ExpandAuthorization Modes
  • ExpandAuthentication
  • ExpandAuth with external services
  • ExpandAllow Lists
START AUTHENTICATION WITH HASURA

Introduction to GraphQL

We will explore the fundamentals of GraphQL and how its realtime capabilities and community tooling makes it suitable for modern applications.
GRAPHQL BASICS

Introduction to GraphQL

  • Expand Introduction to GraphQL
  • Expand Core Concepts
  • Expand GraphQL vs REST, a comparison
  • Expand Queries
  • Expand Mutations
  • Expand Subscriptions
  • Expand GraphQL Server & Architecture
  • Expand GraphQL Clients
START GRAPHQL BASICS
GraphQL logo

Trusted by the best

Engineers from the best institutions are using our tutorials to learn and get productive with GraphQL.
Quote
Eve Porcello
“This is one of the best tutorials I have seen for getting started with GraphQL and React. This is an incredible roadmap for learning these concepts in a linear and digestible way.
Eve Porcello
Instructor @egghead.io
Sibylle
“This is a really great tutorial for people keen to learn more about GraphQL 🚀 I just went through the React one, but they have tutorials for Vue, iOS and RN too 💙 #2Hours2GraphQL.
Sibylle
Frontend Developer @brandung
Quote
Quote
Imani’s Father
Check out this GraphQL #ReasonML course for Reason React developers by @HasuraHQ https://hasura.io/learn/graphql/reason-react-apollo... “Will this course teach Reason React concepts as well?” Hell yes. There are some programming patterns on display in this app that are different from what you see in generally.
Imani’s Father
Freelance software developer