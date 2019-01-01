In this fullstack tutorial, we will look at building a Hasura GraphQL Backend to generate APIs, followed by integration with Next.js app. We'll be using Auth0 for the Authentication and Vercel for deployment.
In this course, we will look at how to make a web app offline first using a client-side database that is synced securely with Postgres. We'll be using two open-source tools, RxDB and Hasura to help set up the sync. We will be using Auth0 for Authentication though other tools like Firebase, AWS Cognito or AuthGuardian should also work perfectly well.
Database Tutorials
The following database tutorials will teach you core concepts around data modelling with examples of SQL statements
Absolutely! All of our GraphQL Tutorials are free and open source.
Who can take these tutorials?
All frontend / backend / fullstack developers can take these tutorial series to build real-world applications.
Will there be example code snippets or links to documentation?
All the tutorials will have the full source code available in the open-source hasura/learn-graphql repo.
Is GraphQL easy to learn?
Yes! GraphQL is easy to learn and consume on the client. However, building a custom GraphQL Server following best practices can be difficult for developers coming from REST API background.
What front end clients are being used in the tutorials?
Most of the frontend frameworks use Apollo Client for the integration. We are planning to add more tutorials around other clients like Urql.
What technologies are used in the tutorials?
Technology choices are mostly wide open. The javascript libraries used can be replaced with an equivalent one. The server-side APIs are taken care of by Hasura GraphQL Cloud Service connected to a PostgreSQL database.
Is GraphQL frontend or backend?
GraphQL is just a query language spec and there are implementations on both client and server.
What language is GraphQL written in?
GraphQL is language agnostic. Reference implementations for the spec have been written in multiple languages, the most popular one being in javascript.