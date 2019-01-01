In this fullstack tutorial, we will look at building a Hasura GraphQL Backend to generate APIs, followed by integration with Next.js app. We'll be using Auth0 for the Authentication and Vercel for deployment.

In this course, we will look at how to make a web app offline first using a client-side database that is synced securely with Postgres. We'll be using two open-source tools, RxDB and Hasura to help set up the sync. We will be using Auth0 for Authentication though other tools like Firebase, AWS Cognito or AuthGuardian should also work perfectly well.