These open-source community maintained tutorials will help you learn GraphQL by doing! These are backend agnostic tutorials where you will integrate GraphQL APIs into your favourite frontend framework and get productive with GraphQL in ~2 hours!
What you will learn
GraphQL vs. REST
Integrating GraphQL Mutations with Query Variables.
Using Subscriptions.
Setting up a GraphQL client with Apollo.
Managing Local Cache after a GraphQL Mutation.
Realtime feed with notifications.
GraphQL Queries, Mutations, Subscriptions.
Integrating Mutations to update, delete and bulk delete.
Integrating GraphQL queries in the app.
Optimistic UI updates for responsive user experience.
Hasura Backend Tutorial
These are tutorials put together by our team to help new users get familiar with Hasura by building a fully functional realtime backend with Hasura.