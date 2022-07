HOW TO

Using Hasura on a Legacy .NET Application

We all have that project we would love to rewrite to add new features or improve performance, but we rarely have an easing into a new architecture. But what if you could begin to introduce new concepts and new technology into your application without starting from scratch? This session will discuss using incremental improvements to make huge impacts in your application. Leveraging Hasura’s event triggers, authentication we were able to take an application that we originally started in 2001 in .net and modernize it to use more serverless technologies like Azure Functions and easily expand our UI functionality through GraphQL.