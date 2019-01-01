Developer Superpowers with Postgres
Postgres is an advanced, enterprise class open-source relational database backed by over 30 years of community development. It is the backbone Database to many key technologies and apps we use every day.
Come & join us in this talk, to know about Postgres superpowers which helps you optimise your deployment, improve quality and developer economics.
Requirements
- Basic fundamentals of relational databases (Postgres preferred)
- Understanding of Hasura platform
Takeaways
- Optimisation technique to operate Postgres
Prashant Dagar
Infrastructure & Data management specialist, Google