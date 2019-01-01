Hasura Con Brand

Recordings are available

GraphQL for Everyone

Talks

Tanmai
KEYNOTE

The Path to the Ultimate Data API with GraphQL: the Why, the How and the Future

Tanmai Gopal, Co-founder and CEO, Hasura
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KEYNOTE
Vint Cerf on Lessons from the Past and Future Inflection Points
Join Vint Cerf, Founding Father of the internet, inventor of TCP/IP, and Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, and Tanmai Gopal, CEO & Co-founder of Hasura, in our fireside chat at HasuraCon 2022.

Hear from Vint firsthand his observations and lessons from building foundational technology and products and where he expects future inflection points in technology.
Vint Cerf
Tanmai Gopal
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KEYNOTE
Connecting Cultural Nodes: Scaling DevOps
Our industry has fundamentally changed over the last decade. Monolithic architectures have evolved into microservices. Applications are distributed on infrastructure across the globe. And an increasing number of companies are moving to a remote-first culture with engineers distributed as widely as applications. Our technical environment and tooling ecosystem has changed radically from the original conditions in which DevOps was created. So what’s next? Learn how to take a distributed approach to DevOps by connecting the nodes within our socio-technical system.
Emily Freeman
Emily Freeman
Head of Community Engagement, AWS
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PRODUCT LAUNCH
Building New Data Backends for Hasura
This talk will cover the latest information on how to build a new data backend for Hasura GraphQL Engine. What is the interface for creating a backend? What tooling is available to guide and validate the implementation? To answer these questions we’ll walk through an example backend.
Adron Hall
Gavin Ray
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PRODUCT LAUNCH
Hasura GraphQL Engine - What's New
In this talk, we will go over a few of the recent additions to the open source Hasura GraphQL Engine and how it helps you access data faster and better. We will look at brand new features like REST Connectors as well as enhancements to existing features like Actions, schema customization, authorization and more. We will also sneak peek into what’s coming next in the open source GraphQL Engine!
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager, Hasura
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PRODUCT LAUNCH
Hasura Cloud - What’s New
In this talk, we'll go through some amazing features that came in on Hasura Cloud this year like GitHub integration, Dedicated VPCs, APM integrations and a lot more. We'll take a look at all of our brand new features that are being launched on Hasura Cloud in this conference (think more cloud providers, more integrations and more Hasura!) and also see what we have in store for Hasura Cloud.
Vaishnavi G V S
Vaishnavi G V S
Product Manager, Hasura
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FEATURE DEEP DIVE
Observability for your Hasura-Based Apps
In this session, you will learn how to effectively deliver high reliability for your Hasura-based applications by monitoring, troubleshooting and diagnosing the operations of your Hasura Enterprise and Cloud products. We will discuss and demo how to collect and analyze critical Hasura-specific logs, metrics and traces using our out-of-the-box integrations for Prometheus metrics, OpenTelemetry traces and leading APM vendors.
Rishi Divate
Rishi Divate
VP of Product Management, Hasura
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FEATURE DEEP DIVE
CI/CD Workflows with Hasura Cloud
In this talk we will learn about setting up CI/CD for your Hasura Cloud backed applications. We will see how we can set up automated workflows for creating preview builds for your feature branches and deployments to production for smoother integration and delivery of your application.
Rikin Kachhia
Rikin Kachhia
Product Manager, Hasura
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PANEL DISCUSSION
Data on the Edge
In this panel, we'll discuss some of the exciting innovations happening in the world of frontend & fullstack dev - more business logic in the frontend, using serverless functions, having faster access to data with Data APIs getting more popular. What does this look like, and what does this change for the modern frontend / fullstack dev?
Sean Grove
Tejas Kumar
Obinna Ekwuno
Sheila Babadi
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USER STORY
Hasura as a backend for a very Popular Brazilian News Website
In this talk you will understand how the Taller team developed a solution for a big popular magazine website, handling lot of access and a complex architecture, using Hasura, GKE, Wordpress, Next and other techs.
Alison Vargas
Alison Vargas
Developer, Taller Web Solutions
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USER STORY
Insurtech Modernisation with Datalakes and GraphQL
The insurance market may move at a slow pace, but the data has to remain fresh. Learn how to build dynamic systems which adapt readily to change whilst utilising the best technologies on the market. Avoid the time consuming process of hand building APIs and simply expose your data AS an API instead via GraphQL.
Dan Keeley
Dan Keeley
Head of Data Engineering, hubb Technology
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USER STORY
Hasura in Journalism: Finding Stories and Speeding up Fact-Checking
Learn how The Marshall Project uses the Hasura console to quickly check various hypotheses we have to find the important stories hidden in our data and how Hasura paired with other technologies allows us to have up-to-date fact-checking of our stories during the data review process. We'll also talk about how Hasura allows non-technical journalists to contribute to and interact with our databases.
Ilica Mahajan
Ilica Mahajan
Computational Journalist, The Marshall Project
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USER STORY
How we are Building Hasura Cloud with Hasura (Part-2)
Every year we like to share our experience of how we use Hasura ourselves. This year, in the third edition, we'll dive into how we're using Hasura to architect a complex system like Hasura Cloud. We'll get into the details of how we use Hasura's powerful eventing system to solve various technical challenges. We'll show you how using Hasura for internal tooling allow us to ship features fast and iterate quickly. This talk is ideal for software architects and engineers architecting a complex product who are keen to explore where Hasura sits in and what value can Hasura add to the existing stack.
Shraddha Agrawal
Sara Farquharason
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USER STORY
How Hasura Turns Frontend Engineers into Database Engineers
Before I started using Hasura, the database was some divine tablet from the heavens that only angels blessed with Database Engineering talents could touch. Now? It's just another part of my stack, one that I'm not afraid to touch and that has turned me into a competent backend engineer. Learn how Hasura helped make the backend accessible to a CSS-loving, React-writing frontend engineer like me.
Raquel Smith
Raquel Smith
Co-Founder & CEO, Brunch
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USER STORY
Incrementally Adopting Hasura in a Multi-Tenant Healthcare SaaS App
"In this talk, Adam Nazar (CTO, RxVantage) will do an in-depth walkthrough of the motivation behind migrating their existing custom, high-performance backend to Hasura. He’ll cover the challenges they faced, how they evaluated Hasura, the migration journey and the benefits they saw. He will then dive into how they use Hasura’s features to manage a realtime GraphQL API, implement complex permissions and the unique architecture required to run a healthcare SaaS application."
Adam Nazar
Adam Nazar
CTO, RxVantage
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HOW TO
Personalizing Websites with Zero Client-Side JS
One of the most beneficial improvements to a user's experience is personalization based on their behavior and preferences. However, most personalization requires shipping extra client-side JavaScript, which can degrade the user experience. But what if we could get the benefits of personalization WITHOUT shipping any client-side JS at all? In this talk, see how it's possible using Edge Functions!
Jason Lengstorf
Jason Lengstorf
VP of Developer Experience, Netlify
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HOW TO
Building Apps with Hasura on the Vercel Platform
In this talk we’ll see how Hasura acts as the perfect server-state backend for apps built on Vercel, and how Vercel unlocks Hasura’s power features with functions on the edge.
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing, Hasura
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HOW TO
Using Hasura on a Legacy .NET Application
We all have that project we would love to rewrite to add new features or improve performance, but we rarely have an easing into a new architecture. But what if you could begin to introduce new concepts and new technology into your application without starting from scratch? This session will discuss using incremental improvements to make huge impacts in your application. Leveraging Hasura’s event triggers, authentication we were able to take an application that we originally started in 2001 in .net and modernize it to use more serverless technologies like Azure Functions and easily expand our UI functionality through GraphQL.
Jonathan Marbutt
Jonathan Marbutt
VP of Software Development, WayCool Software, Inc.
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HOW TO
Build an End-to-end Serverless GraphQL API with Hasura and Azure SQL Database
In this talk we will demonstrate how to leverage multiple serverless components of the Azure platform in conjunction with Hasura GraphQL Server to build an end-to-end API that uses Azure SQL Database as database tier.
Silvano Coriani
Silvano Coriani
Program Manager, Azure SQL, Microsoft
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HOW TO
Building a Unified API using GraphQL Joins
This talk will show how to build a single GraphQL API but combining two or more publicly available GraphQL APIs using GraphQL Joins in Hasura.
Shruti Kapoor
Shruti Kapoor
Lead Member Of Technical Staff, Slack
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HOW TO
Building GraphQL Servers in 2022 - Overview of the Best New Tools You Should Add to Your Toolbelt
In this talk we’ll learn about the tools needed to build your own GraphQL server from scratch using GraphQL Yoga. Then we’ll see how easy it is to connect with Hasura using remote joins.
Jamie Barton
Jamie Barton
Teaching GraphQL, GraphQL WTF, The Guild
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HOW TO
Thinking in Hasura
Are you new to Hasura and wondering what is going on? Having shifted from more commonplace REST and SQL-like environments to one that’s running almost exclusively on GraphQL and Hasura has fundamentally changed the way I approach problem solving. In just a year I’ve asked myself “why Hasura” enough times to find myself thinking in patterns that I’ve learned from figuring out the answer by spending enough time immersed in Hasura, its features, how they impact our users, and related code reviews. Step inside and let’s talk in Hasura.
Joan Torres
Joan Torres
Software Engineer, Fieldguide
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HOW TO
Let's Contribute to Hasura
Hasura is evolving at a breathtaking pace and is supported by a community of users. Is it difficult to contribute to Hasura? No, it is not. Contributing to Hasura is both a way to advance the community and to improve your own skills. I am a Hasura user from Japan. In this session, I will talk about my contribution to the Hasura community based on my experiences in creating tools, contributing to Hasura, and writing technical articles.
Shoki Hata
Shoki Hata
Backend Engineer, Ateam LifeDesign Inc
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ENGINEERING AT HASURA
Infrastructure as GraphQL
We'll be exploring how Hasura uses GraphQL to provision and manage all infrastrucure powering Hasura Cloud. Hasura combined with Terraform and Pulumi is a powerful stack for creating and managing cloud native infrastructure.
Shahidh K Muhammed
Shahidh K Muhammed
Head of Engineering, Hasura Cloud
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ENGINEERING AT HASURA
Designing for Production - How Hasura Effectively Leverages Prototyping to Ship Scalable Designs to Production
Take a look behind the curtain at Hasura’s product design organization. We’ll be having a review of the methods we use to design quickly, and ship effectively in partnership with our development organization. With a preview of our design process and tooling we’ll have a look at how we leverage prototype-driven design to refactor the usability of our user facing applications (hint: it involves a little bit of Tailwind, Alpine, and a sprinkling of Storybook).
Martin Mark
Martin Mark
Head of Product Design, Hasura
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ENGINEERING AT HASURA
Growing a Fully-Remote Engineering Team at Scale
Hasura's engineering team is fully-remote and has grown significantly over the last year. In this talk, we will share how we dealt with growing pains and processes we came up with to get new engineers onboarded efficiently while preserving our values.
Marion Schleifer
Marion Schleifer
Head of Documentation & Operations, Hasura
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Workshops

WORKSHOP
Getting Started with Hasura
In this 90 minute workshop, you will set up a Powerful, Scalable Realtime GraphQL Backend complete with Queries, Mutations, and Subscriptions. You will also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs that you write yourself, and as Event Triggers that run asynchronously and are triggered by database events.
Takeaways
  • Hasura Basics: Use Hasura to generate the realtime GraphQL API powered by a Postgres database
  • Authorization: Setup authorization so that app users can only run operations on data that they should be allowed to
  • Authentication: Integrate a JWT based auth provider (using Auth0) with Hasura
  • Remote schemas: Add a custom GraphQL resolver to create an API for fetching data that is not in the database
  • Event triggers: Run business logic on the backend when there are database events
Requirements
  • Familiarity with GraphQL
Arjun Yelamanchili
Arjun Yelamanchili
GraphQL Education, Hasura
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WORKSHOP
Creating and Federating Data Across a Unified GraphQL API
Most organizations use multiple datastores. There are many reasons your organization might be looking to adopt a new datastore - for example, to move certain workloads of an existing application to a specialized datastore or to set up a modern application on a new Database.

In this talk, we’ll cover how you can set up a unified GraphQL API for your organization so that you are able to access data from existing & new data sources - databases, microservices & SaaS services (GraphQL & REST) simultaneously while offering a consistent API experience to your developers.
Takeaways
  • Accessing all your data with a unified GraphQL API no matter where it lives
  • A deep dive on Hasura’s remote join features
  • An overview of setup, security (authorisation), and performance
Requirements
  • Familiarity with Hasura & GraphQL
Praveen Durairaju
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate, Hasura
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WORKSHOP
Securing your GraphQL API with Hasura
In this live workshop, we will show you how to add enterprise-grade security to your GraphQL API. We will start out with introducing the basic security principles that are common across API development. We will then review the measures specific to GraphQL. Finally, we will look at how you can perform these steps easily using Hasura.
Requirements
  • Familiarity with GraphQL
  • Familiarity with Hasura
David Ventimiglia
David Ventimiglia
Solutions Engineer, Hasura
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WORKSHOP
Reusing REST APIs with Hasura
Last year we introduced request and response transforms, a feature that lets you add existing REST APIs into Hasura. In this 90 minute lecture we will introduce you to Hasura’s Request transforms and show you how to integrate REST services into an existing GraphQL API
Requirements
  • Familiarity with GraphQL
  • Familiarity with Hasura
Benoit Ranque
Benoit Ranque
Support Engineer, Hasura
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WORKSHOP
Developer Superpowers with Postgres
Postgres is an advanced, enterprise class open-source relational database backed by over 30 years of community development. It is the backbone Database to many key technologies and apps we use every day.
Come & join us in this talk, to know about Postgres superpowers which helps you optimise your deployment, improve quality and developer economics.
Requirements
  • Basic fundamentals of relational databases (Postgres preferred)
  • Understanding of Hasura platform
Takeaways
  • Optimisation technique to operate Postgres
Prashant Dagar
Prashant Dagar
Infrastructure & Data management specialist, Google
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WORKSHOP
Automated GraphQL Application Security Testing
We’ve all heard the buzz around pushing application security into the hands of developers. But if you’re like most companies, it has been hard to actually make this a reality. You aren’t alone – putting the culture, processes, and tooling in place to make this happen is tough, especially for sophisticated applications like those backed by GraphQL. In this hands-on technical session, StackHawk Senior DevOps Engineer, Zachary Conger, will walk through how to protect your GraphQL APIs from vulnerabilities using automated security testing. Get ready to roll-up your sleeves for automated AppSec testing.
Zachary Conger
Zachary Conger
Solutions Architect, StackHawk
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WORKSHOP
Build a Modern GraphQL Server using GraphQL Yoga and the Modern JS Ecosystem Tools
In this workshop we'll build a GraphQL Yoga server from scratch, as well as cover how you can use Yoga inside of frontend applications like Next.js. We'll also look through the plugin ecosystem of Envelop, and what can be added to Yoga to fully customize it to your needs.
Jamie Barton
Jamie Barton
Teaching GraphQL, GraphQL WTF, The Guild
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