The Big Hasura User Conference

We’re bringing together users from all over the world for a 2 day celebration of all things Hasura! It is a conference about you, and your success.



Discover the amazing products developers are building with Hasura. Level up your Hasura skills with live, in-depth workshops. Hear about all the big features and updates we are making to the Hasura GraphQL Engine and Hasura Cloud. And enjoy a deep-dive into the tech that makes Hasura...well...Hasura.



Join us on 23rd & 24th June 2021!