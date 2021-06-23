The Big Hasura User Conference
We’re bringing together users from all over the world for a 2 day celebration of all things Hasura! It is a conference about you, and your success.
Discover the amazing products developers are building with Hasura. Level up your Hasura skills with live, in-depth workshops. Hear about all the big features and updates we are making to the Hasura GraphQL Engine and Hasura Cloud. And enjoy a deep-dive into the tech that makes Hasura...well...Hasura.
Join us on 23rd & 24th June 2021!
Speakers Make a Conference Meaningful
Tanmai Gopal
CEO / Co-founder,
Hasura
Hasura
Davy Stevenson
VP of Engineering,
Hasura
Hasura
Guillermo Rauch
CEO / Founder,
Vercel
Vercel
Erik Reyna
Engineering Lead,
Wasington Post
Wasington Post
Engage with the Hasura community! Sponsor Hasura Con’21
Hasura Con brings together developers who work across the stack from all over the world. It’s a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse group of engineers/architects/founders. Reach out to Harsha at [email protected] us to know more!
Our commitment is a diverse and welcoming Hasura Con for everyone, always.
We are committed to speakers and participants from underrepresented groups in technology. For more information, or if you have any questions, reach us at [email protected]