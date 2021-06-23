Speakers GraphicGraphic
The Big Hasura User Conference
We’re bringing together users from all over the world for a 2 day celebration of all things Hasura! It is a conference about you, and your success.

Discover the amazing products developers are building with Hasura. Level up your Hasura skills with live, in-depth workshops. Hear about all the big features and updates we are making to the Hasura GraphQL Engine and Hasura Cloud. And enjoy a deep-dive into the tech that makes Hasura...well...Hasura.

Join us on 23rd & 24th June 2021!
Interested in speaking? We’re accepting CFPs.
Are you an avid Hasura user and want to share your story of how its helped your product development?
We're accepting talks until 07th May, 11:59 pm PST.
CFPs
Speakers Graphic
Speakers Make a Conference Meaningful
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
CEO / Co-founder,
Hasura
Davy Stevenson
Davy Stevenson
VP of Engineering,
Hasura
Guillermo Rauch
Guillermo Rauch
CEO / Founder,
Vercel
Erik Reyna
Erik Reyna
Engineering Lead,
Wasington Post
More Speakers Coming Soon
Engage with the Hasura community! Sponsor Hasura Con’21
Hasura Con brings together developers who work across the stack from all over the world. It’s a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse group of engineers/architects/founders. Reach out to Harsha at [email protected] us to know more!
Sponsor
Our commitment is a diverse and welcoming Hasura Con for everyone, always.
We are committed to speakers and participants from underrepresented groups in technology. For more information, or if you have any questions, reach us at [email protected]
diversity
© 2021 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved