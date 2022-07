FEATURE DEEP DIVE

Observability for your Hasura-Based Apps

In this session, you will learn how to effectively deliver high reliability for your Hasura-based applications by monitoring, troubleshooting and diagnosing the operations of your Hasura Enterprise and Cloud products. We will discuss and demo how to collect and analyze critical Hasura-specific logs, metrics and traces using our out-of-the-box integrations for Prometheus metrics, OpenTelemetry traces and leading APM vendors.