Connecting Cultural Nodes: Scaling DevOps

Our industry has fundamentally changed over the last decade. Monolithic architectures have evolved into microservices. Applications are distributed on infrastructure across the globe. And an increasing number of companies are moving to a remote-first culture with engineers distributed as widely as applications. Our technical environment and tooling ecosystem has changed radically from the original conditions in which DevOps was created. So what’s next? Learn how to take a distributed approach to DevOps by connecting the nodes within our socio-technical system.
Emily Freeman
Head of Community Engagement, AWS

The Path to the Ultimate Data API with GraphQL: the Why, the How and the Future
There are 2 massive movements happening in the industry today that necessitate the need for a data API.

We see the inevitability of data continuing to explode across 3 fronts:
a)  The volume of data
b)  The type of data (graph, structured, unstructured, time-series, relational)
c)  The things we’re doing with the data (transactional, analytical, ML/AI).

Simultaneously, we’re also at a turning point in the industry when “frontend” application development has come into its own. Users across the world are demanding the best possible product experiences and rivals the complexity of “backend systems” - albeit with a very different set of technical trade-offs around performance and security. Products need to be built fast, they need to have amazing experiences, they need to do a lot more to keep up with what users want and the development stack at the edge is a whole new beast!

In this keynote, I’ll talk about how a data API is emerging as the most powerful point of leverage to unlock data and modern product development. I’ll talk about what it takes to make GraphQL the ultimate data API and what the path forward looks like.

If you’re thinking about how to make your team or organization’s data available in a way that will continuously evolve and support the use-cases over the coming years, or if you’re thinking about how to design your tech stack to support the next generation of product development and modernization, this talk is for you!
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder & CEO, Hasura
Vint Cerf on Lessons from the Past and Future Inflection Points
Join Vint Cerf, Founding Father of the internet, inventor of TCP/IP, and Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, and Tanmai Gopal, CEO & Co-founder of Hasura, in our fireside chat at HasuraCon 2022.

Hear from Vint firsthand his observations and lessons from building foundational technology and products and where he expects future inflection points in technology.
Vint Cerf
Tanmai Gopal
