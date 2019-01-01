ENGINEERING AT HASURA

Designing for Production - How Hasura Effectively Leverages Prototyping to Ship Scalable Designs to Production

Take a look behind the curtain at Hasura’s product design organization. We’ll be having a review of the methods we use to design quickly, and ship effectively in partnership with our development organization. With a preview of our design process and tooling we’ll have a look at how we leverage prototype-driven design to refactor the usability of our user facing applications (hint: it involves a little bit of Tailwind, Alpine, and a sprinkling of Storybook).