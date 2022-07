PRODUCT LAUNCH

Hasura Cloud - What’s New

In this talk, we'll go through some amazing features that came in on Hasura Cloud this year like GitHub integration, Dedicated VPCs, APM integrations and a lot more. We'll take a look at all of our brand new features that are being launched on Hasura Cloud in this conference (think more cloud providers, more integrations and more Hasura!) and also see what we have in store for Hasura Cloud.