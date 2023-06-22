June 22, 2023 | 11:45 AM PST
Activate your Snowflake data with GraphQL APIs
speakers
Anurag Gupta
Product Leader, Snowflake
About the Talk
Snowflake is a leading platform for centralizing enterprise data. In this session, we'll cover how organizations can activate their data through data APIs, enabling their developers to get Snowflake data into more apps and services in a secure way. We’ll also share challenges with current approaches to building custom data APIs on Snowflake, and how Hasura is addressing those challenges with the new GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake.