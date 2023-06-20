Register for the conference
Why Attend HasuraCon?
Whether you’re a seasoned Hasura pro or just starting, there will be something for everyone at HasuraCon 2023.
GraphQL APIs are reshaping the world of data delivery and access, enabling enterprises to do more with their data by serving it where it’s needed and when it’s needed in a fast, secure, and flexible way. Hasura’s engine, features, and tools, as well as Hasura customers, are driving this shift.
Our speaker lineup is world-class, and you’ll have the chance to hear from people at the forefront of building apps and data architectures while learning about the latest tools and technologies driving data innovation.
Grow
With hands-on workshops and learning about new tools, tips, and tricks from real-life use cases, HasuraCon helps you grow your skill set.
Engage
This will be a great event to engage with developers, architects, and more to share ideas, ask questions, and build relationships.
Produce
Walk away with a deeper understanding of emerging trends, insights and actionable strategies to put into action when you’re back at work.
speakers from the following companies will be presenting
Meet our Speakers
We have an amazing lineup of speakers from Fortune 500 companies and our own Hasura Experts
Tanmai Gopal
CEO and Co-Founder, Hasura
Rishi Divate
VP, Product, Hasura
Rahul Agarwal
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Aditya Muppavarapu
Global Leader, Cloud Native Development and Builder Experience
Vaishnavi G V S
Product Manager, Hasura
Amit Tomar
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Adam Fortuna
Founder, Hardcover
Dom Steil
Co-Founder and CTO, Stateset
Gaurav Gupta
Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Chitra Joshi
Member of Technical Staff, Aipan Technologies LLP
Anurag Gupta
Product Leader, Snowflake
Carsten Winsnes
CTO, Crowdcast
Rajat Pandit
Head of Customer Engineering, Enterprise, Google Cloud India
Aniket Kambli
member of technical staff, Udgama
Sameh El Ansary
CTO, Treyd
Confidence Okoghenun
Developer Advocate, Appsmith
Simrat Hanspal
Technical Evangelist, Hasura
Martin Mark
Director, Product Design Hasura
David Meleney
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Tirumarai Selvan
Engineering Manager, hasura
Samir Talwar
Staff Engineer, Hasura
Shahidh K Muhammed
Director, Engineering, hasura
Chris Harrop
Head of Sales, APAC, Hasura
Richard Wright
Head of Sales, EMEA, Hasura
Abhinav Gupta
Staff Engineer, hasura
David A. Ventimiglia
Manager, Solutions Engineering, Hasura
Nathaniel Armer
CTO and Co-Founder, Henry Meds
Sooraj Sanker
Senior Engineer, Hasura
Adam Gold
Director, Channel Business Development, Hasura
Maithra Raghu
Co-founder & CEO, Samaya AI
Andrew Doyle
Director of Legislative Applications, U.S. House of Representatives
Ian Chikwature
Senior Developer, AKQA
Florent Segouin
Creative Development Director, AKQA
Suhail Nimji
VP, Head of Business Development, Corporate Development, and Partnerships, Jasper
Join the Conversation
Learn from developers, architects, and data experts as they generously share their use cases, learnings, and recommendations on unlocking data in the enterprise.
Hasura in Production
What problem are you solving with Hasura? What does your architecture look like, and why? What was the before/after, and where is the project headed next?
Best Practices
Help the Hasura community learn from a real-life use case so attendees learn to walk the same path a little quicker and with less bruises.
Feature Deep Dives
Deep dives on how practitioners are using a specific Hasura feature, such as streaming subscriptions or event triggers to solve a specific task.
Architecture Show-And-Tell
Illustrate how Hasura fits into your technical stack, what drove your design decisions, and the pros and cons of your thought processes.
Hacked on Hasura
We love hearing how Hasura is being used unconventional and interesting ways.
The Event Schedule
Live from 8-Noon PST, with replays in APAC and EMEA. We will be updating our detailed agenda soon.
Add AI to your application using Hasura + vector database
In this three-hour workshop, you will learn how to add generative AI to your applications and provide users the ability to ask questions on their custom data, using Hasura and vector databases.
Abhinav Gupta
Staff Engineer, Hasura
Simrat Hanspal
Technical Evangelist, Hasura
June 20, 2023 | 9:00 AM PST
The Hasura crash-course: Getting started with MySQL and Postgres
In this three-hour workshop, you will set up a powerful, scalable, real-time backend complete with queries, mutations, and subscriptions. You'll also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs written by you and as Event Triggers that run asynchronously, triggered by database events.
Jesse Martin
Senior Sales Engineer, Hasura
June 20, 2023 | 9:00 AM PST