What is HasuraCon?
HasuraCon 2023 is Hasura’s annual user conference that brings together current and prospective clients, partners, and Hasura experts to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and build community. Attendees will learn about new Hasura features, network with their peers and share best practices for leveraging Hasura.
We hosted over 1,000 attendees from across 95 countries - all live on event day. This year we plan to reach more guests than ever before for an engaging online experience.
The Event Schedule
Workshop
tue, june 20, 2023
Day 1
Wed, june 21, 2023
Day 2
Thu, june 22, 2023
- Option to capture visitors' interest with virtual goodies such as offers, vouchers, downloadable collateral and more
- Answer questions and start engaging conversations via booth chat
Features
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Pre-event organic social promotions on both LinkedIn and Twitter
4
2
1
60-second ad that runs during one transition between sessions on main stage
A dedicated virtual meeting table
Link and logo on conference website
Logo featured in one pre-event marketing email
Logo inclusion on session transition loop during main stage and track sessions
Fully customised and branded virtual booth
Display banner in virtual lounge
Swag item in prize shop
List of all opted-in booth visitors and full chat transcripts
Logo inclusion in post-event email