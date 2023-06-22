June 22, 2023 | 11:15 AM PST
Building observable APIs with Hasura
speakers
Shahidh Muhammed
Director of Engineering, Hasura
About the Talk
In this talk, we will look at the observability strategy on Hasura Cloud and how Hasura is adopting open standards to expose critical application performance monitoring data. We'll also look at some upcoming features which help our customers gain more actionable insights and how we're building Hasura v3 with observability as a core feature from day zero.