June 22, 2023 | 9:45 AM PST
Data federation made easy with Hasura
speakers
Vaishnavi GVS
Product Manager, Hasura
Register below for access to the recordings
Loading...
About the Talk
Data federation is used to greatly simplify real-time data access and reduce the costs and complexity of data management. By combining data from multiple disparate sources into a single, unified view, users are enabled to query and analyze data efficiently. In this session, join us to learn how Hasura federates across databases, APIs, and our latest capability – schema registry – that allows reliable, fast development and enhanced collaboration. We’ll also look at what lies ahead for Hasura and data federation in the months ahead.