Data federation made easy with Hasura

Data federation is used to greatly simplify real-time data access and reduce the costs and complexity of data management. By combining data from multiple disparate sources into a single, unified view, users are enabled to query and analyze data efficiently. In this session, join us to learn how Hasura federates across databases, APIs, and our latest capability – schema registry – that allows reliable, fast development and enhanced collaboration. We’ll also look at what lies ahead for Hasura and data federation in the months ahead.