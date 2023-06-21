Domain data and API specification

In Hasura v3, we are introducing GDS - a new way to define your domain’s data and configure APIs, while being completely stateless and agnostic of your data source. GDS is domain-first allowing you to define your domain’s types, data models (data collections), custom functions, arbitrary relationships across these, and advanced authorization and validation predicates. GDS also lets you flexibly customize your GraphQL API using the powerful abstractions that you created earlier. In this session, we’ll explore various GDS concepts and how they come together to flexibly represent data APIs.