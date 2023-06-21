June 21, 2023 | 11:45 AM PST
Hasura on Azure Cloud
speakers
Amit Tomar
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
About the Talk
Hasura Cloud is now available on Microsoft Azure cloud, expanding the reach of Hasura Cloud beyond its existing availability on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to one of the most popular cloud platforms worldwide. In this session, we’ll discuss the benefits of running Hasura in a multi-cloud environment and demonstrate how to create Hasura Cloud projects on Azure.