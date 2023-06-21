HasuraCon 2023
June 21, 2023 | 11:45 AM PST

Hasura on Azure Cloud

Amit Tomar
Amit Tomar
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
About the Talk

Hasura Cloud is now available on Microsoft Azure cloud, expanding the reach of Hasura Cloud beyond its existing availability on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to one of the most popular cloud platforms worldwide. In this session, we’ll discuss the benefits of running Hasura in a multi-cloud environment and demonstrate how to create Hasura Cloud projects on Azure.

