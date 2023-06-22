HasuraCon 2023
June 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM PST

Hasura Partner Program

Adam Gold
Director, Channel Business Development, Hasura
About the Talk

Join the partner and alliances team at Hasura for the launch and a quick overview of Hasura’s first Channel Partner Program. We’ve designed the program for the robust ecosystem who already is embracing Hasura for their customers across Solutions Integrators, Development & Design Agencies, Technical Consulting Firms, Value Added Resellers, and Managed Service Providers. We look forward to kicking this off with you!

