GenAI is going to transform how we operate in all aspects of personal and work life. In this day 2 keynote, Tanmai will share how Hasura is evolving to embrace this new and fast-changing world of GenAI. Hear exciting product updates that will simplify how developers build GenAI apps. We will share how we are bringing GenAI into the Hasura platform to improve the product experience of anyone who builds on Hasura.