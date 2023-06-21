Crowdcast, a virtual events platform, experienced a massive growth as the world made an overnight shifted to virtual events to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. This put a sudden load on their infrastructure and necessitated a platform re-architecture to keep up with the demand. Crowdcast CTO, Carsten Winsnes, will talk how Hasura helped them accelerate their re-platforming initiative. His talk will dive deep on how the Subscriptions feature in Hasura allowed them to easily implement realtime capabilities in their apps, and how Hasura Cloud helped them handle traffic spikes without skipping a beat.