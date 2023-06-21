In addition to the traditional challenges faced by every startup, HenryMeds, a telehealth care company, faced all the regulatory hurdles of building a healthcare app. In this talk, Nathaniel Armer, CTO & Co-founder will do a deep dive into how they used Hasura’s security features to implement HIPPA compliant features while keeping their team small, how they scaled their backend using Hasura with Google Cloud Run while keeping costs low, and how Hasura played a key role in helping them scale rapidly in a year.